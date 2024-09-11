Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a Fox News Town Hall with Sean Hannity at the New Holland Arena on September 04, 2024 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris continue to campaign across swing states as polls show a tight race prior to next week’s presidential debate in Philadelphia. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘He takes the bait every single time’: ‘The View’ co-host applauds Kamala Harris’ political gameplay as a certain ‘national disgrace’ falls for it hook, line, and sinker

Trump bumbled straight into every trap Harris set for him.
David James
David James
|

Published: Sep 11, 2024 08:09 am

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin knows Donald Trump better than most. She was his Special Assistant in the White House from October 2017 to September 2019, at which point she was promoted to the Press Secretary to the Pentagon and to the Department of Defense — the youngest person ever to take this prestigious role.

Recommended Videos

So, while we’ll never trust anyone who signed up to be a part of the Trump administration, we will take her seriously in her evaluation of Trump’s personality. And let’s just say her opinion of her former boss’ performance in his debate against Kamala Harris isn’t particularly rosy:

Goading Trump was always going to be the Harris campaign’s strategy, and the Trump campaign must have known it was coming. Doubtless in debate preparation they urged Trump to stay focused on the issues and not to go ham on every little jab to his ego. But you really can’t teach an old dog new tricks and Harris poking fun at the sizes of crowds at his rallies was like showing a red rag to a bull.

Doubtless drawing on her prosecutorial experience Harris was able to manipulate her opponent into some truly bizarre situations, culminating in his unhinged rant about eating dogs, bizarre pronouncements about killing babies and, yes, his dogged insistence that the extremely centrist Kamala Harris is actually a die-hard Marxist.

Did this tactic pay off for Trump? *taps ear* The polls are saying “no!” A CNN flash poll suggested that a full two-thirds of viewers concluded that Harris had defeated Trump. Even among Trump supporters the news wasn’t great, with 31% of them conceding that their guy had walked straight into every obvious trap Harris laid out in front of him.

Trump has, all too predictably, claimed the debate was rigged against him and that he never stood a chance against the moderators. But nobody made him say all those weird things in front of the nation, so we’re going to blame his nano-thin skin for this mess. And as for Griffin’s takeaway on Trump after last night:

We couldn’t agree more. It’s worth remembering that Harris’ debate victory is by no means a sign she has the election in the bag. The end result may well be decided by a few thousand voters in swing states so there is still all to play for. Let’s hope they all watched this frothing egomaniac embarrass himself on stage last night and drew the right conclusion.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of David James
David James
I'm a writer/editor who's been at the site since 2015. Love writing about video games and will crawl over broken glass to write about anything related to Hideo Kojima. But am happy to write about anything and everything, so long as it's interesting!
twitter google