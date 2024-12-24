‘They got what they voted for’: NYC firefighters reduced to ‘begging’ as they learn the hard way what it means to vote for Donald Trump

Sometimes karma doesn’t just come for you—it shows up with a megaphone and a “We told you so” banner. That’s exactly what NYC firefighters are facing after learning the hard way what happens when you back Donald Trump, a man who treats loyalty like an optional side dish.

Recommended Videos

NYC firefighter unions found themselves in the frigid cold on Sunday, standing outside Engine Co. 10/Ladder Co. 10 near Ground Zero, pleading for Congress to restore funding to the World Trade Center Health Program. The program was a lifeline for over 130,000 first responders and survivors suffering from 9/11-related illnesses. It was supposed to be extended as a part of the original bipartisan plan that was ripped apart by Donald Trump and his online cheerleader, Elon Musk.

The irony? Some of these unions were vocal supporters of Donald Trump and his promise to “Make America Great Again.” Evidently, greatness doesn’t extend to keeping first responders healthy and alive. This is nothing new for us; it’s just what Trump does. He spews out lies and empty promises, and everyone is on board until “MAGA” affects them personally. For the unions, it took a betrayal for them to find out that Trump’s rhetoric about honoring 9/11 heroes was all empty talk.

TODAY’S EPISODE OF:

WE FU*CKING WARNED YOU



NYC firefighter unions that supported Trump and Republicans are furious at the House decision to strip funding for the 9/11 healthcare program. pic.twitter.com/k4ttm2KW8V — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) December 24, 2024

While union leaders are trying to blame “partisan politics” and promise to appeal to Trump’s better angels (good luck finding those), people familiar with Trump’s ways are having a field day on X. The phrase “they got what they voted for” has become the chorus of the moment. It’s harsh, but it’s hard to argue against the sentiment. This isn’t just a case of “be careful what you wish for,” it’s the epitome of buyer’s remorse.

They get what they deserve 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Xavier1415 (@Xavier1415) December 24, 2024

What the hell did they expect 🤬🤦‍♂️ — Victor Varner (@VictorVarner9) December 24, 2024

Union leaders, for their part, are trying to stay focused on the fight ahead. “It is unthinkable that 23 years later, we should all be here on a 17-degree day standing outside this memorial begging for the funding to recognize the people who did the work,” said James Brosi, president of the Uniformed Fire Officers Association. But what about Trump’s betrayal, is that unthinkable? Well, here’s what Brosi had to say: “…we did not expect that tweets from him and Elon Musk would derail the bill, but we look forward to sitting down with him and making our case and letting him know that New Yorkers expect him to remember New York.” Well, we didn’t expect Trump’s lies to work in another election, but they did.

Apparently they didn’t see this coming. I don’t know why — Germano (@g_e_r_m_a_n_o) December 24, 2024

The internet’s verdict is harsh but fair. Trusting politicians who’ve made careers out of cutting social programs always comes with risks. The firefighter unions have learned this the hard way, and we can only hope this will serve as a wake-up call. Because if loyalty is optional for the politicians they support, maybe it’s time they rethink where their own loyalty lies.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy