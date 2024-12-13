‘This is coming’: Ontario Premier threatens to cut power to northern Americans as Donald Trump’s tariff war looms

No one but Donald Trump thinks his tariffs are logical, and now Ontario Premier Doug Ford has an opinion, too.

According to CBC.ca, during an appearance at Queen’s Park in Toronto, Ford said, “We’re sending a message to the U.S.” after Trump claimed products from Canada would receive a 25% tariff. Why? Trump explained, “This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!” Ford said he plans to retaliate by halting the supply of energy to 1.5 million houses located in New York, Michigan, and Minnesota, although he called the plan “a last resort.”

Ford continued, “You come and attack Ontario, you attack the livelihoods of Ontario and Canadians, we’re going to use every tool in our toolbox to defend Ontarians and Canadians across the border.” He made his statements after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Trump recently.

Some commented on the CTV News TikTok and agreed with Ford. One user wrote, “I’m an American here in the US.” and “I support you on this.” Another said, “Can’t believe it’s come to the point where Doug ford makes sense.”

What does Trump think about all this? “That’s okay if he does that. That’s fine,” he told CNBC. Trump said there is “a great relationship” between Canada and the U.S., but the U.S. is “subsidizing Canada.” Quebec Premier François Legault and Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey don’t agree with Ford, and neither does Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

Ford, who became the Ontario premier after a stint on the Toronto City Council (alongside his late brother Rob Ford, who you might have heard of), tends to make some questionable decisions. After a disappointing voter turnout, he was re-elected in 2022. He came up with license plates that no one could actually see at night and his Buck-a-Beer plan led to an increase in beer prices. He also wants to relocate the Ontario Science Center because, you know, it’s a shame when there is a fun, cool place for kids to learn about science and it makes sense to focus on something as silly as this. My personal Doug Ford anecdote: when I was in journalism school, he visited my class on the day his brother, Mayor Rob Ford, publicly said, yes, he had smoked crack.

Ford and Trump have a few things in common, from conservative politics to a tendency to make fiery, memorable statements. Ford said of people partying during the COVID-19 pandemic, “If we weren’t so backlogged on MRIs, I’d send you to the MRI to get your brain scanned.” What a burn! Nothing like a healthcare joke. And he also said they were “a few fries short of a happy meal,” so, clearly, Trump and Ford both love McDonald’s. But Ford also bakes a mean cherry cheesecake.

So, what’s going to happen now? Was Ford actually serious and could he actually do this? If Trump goes ahead with his 25% tariff, then maybe Ford will make good on his promise. But then again, Ford finds the president-elect to be “a funny guy” with a “good sense of humor,” so perhaps he will leave this as “a last resort.” It’s hard to imagine Trump will go through with this ridiculous idea and that Ford would do the same. But it was also impossible to think Trump would be voted in again, so there’s that.

