‘This is one of the most egregious things I’ve ever seen,’ says Lauren Boebert, and she’s groped men during musicals

The thought of having to hear Lauren Boebert’s incessant whining for at least another four years is incredibly depressing, but it’s the reality we are stuck in right now. Like it or not, we’re going to have to put up with her constant complaints on X.

Last week, the Daily Wire obtained internal messages allegedly sent by an unnamed FEMA official which ordered relief workers to not help houses with Trump signs. According to NPR.org, a female official working for FEMA has been fired and the federal agency is currently under investigation, although there has been very little in the way of updates since. Anyways, you know that Boebert just had to pipe up because she loves the attention.

Accountability must come.



This is one of the most egregious things I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/jO7zg493Ur — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 8, 2024

None of this is to say the news from the Daily Wire isn’t disturbing. In fact, I think that we can all agree that people shouldn’t be left for dead because of their political views. However, Boebert’s attempt at playing the victim is a little bit pathetic, don’t you think? Especially considering the fact that she doesn’t seem to value the lives of people who disagree with her. My oh my, Bobo being a hypocrite, what else is new?

Lauren Boebert knows all about what it means to be egregious

You’ll also notice some very big words being employed by Lauren like “accountability” and “egregious,” and I sure hope she didn’t burst a vein trying to type out more than three syllables. Speaking of egregious, does anybody remember that Boebert literally groped someone in a public space? And have we forgotten that egregious tribal tattoo she has?

And now that she’s mentioned accountability, that reminds me to ask, when are Boebert and her lot going to finally take accountability for the Jan. 6 riots? Oh, and will she and her cronies take accountability when they inevitably mess up the economy, tear apart families, and send the whole country back to pre-suffrage days? I don’t think so.

Can we hold you accountable? — Maile (@MaileOnX) November 8, 2024

Some replies were a little skeptical about the story – it’s true, we don’t have all the details yet, and many of Trump’s supporters (of course not all) believe the anti-fed rhetoric being spread.

If true, it’s unacceptable for sure, but I can’t help wondering if it has anything to do with this:https://t.co/fxLoBTFFY6 — Jenny 💙 Blue 🌊 (@hormigita81) November 9, 2024

Others just straight up called her up on her BS.

That's hard to believe considering you give hand jobs in movie theaters — rusty petrowski (@petrock20) November 9, 2024

It’s funny to think that all Boebert will be remembered for in years to come is the fact she gave a handjob in a theater – a well-deserved fate if you ask me.

Sometimes it’s almost too easy to feel sorry for Lauren. Almost. She’s been living in her own delusional Bobo-land for years now, oblivious to her own failures and complete lack of compassion. Despite everything, she is still a hateful and spiteful harpy screaming on the fringes of society, and this post just reminds us all that she really has nothing intelligent to add to the conversation and never will. Yes, her party may have won, but Boebert will always and forever be a loser.

