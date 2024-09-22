‘This is straight out of Nazi Germany’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend furnishes sneak peek of Donald Trump’s strategy if he loses

In case you don’t follow the love life of America’s favorite blustery right-wing nutjob Marjorie Taylor Greene, she’s been dating fellow conservative hothead reporter Brian Glenn since at least October 2022. Right now, he is out proving that he’s a great match for her level of MAGA crazy by inadvertently sharing another point Donald Trump will probably cling to if he loses in November.

That immigrants voting in the election made him lose.

Glenn, a national campaign correspondent for the conservative “news” outlet Real America’s Voice, thinks Donald Trump supporters should racially profile people of color when they try to vote, and force them to provide proof. Isn’t that just mind-numbingly great?

Glenn was reporting from a recent Trump rally for the network and started spewing an oft-repeated and demonstratively false talking point for Republicans: That scores of people who are not eligible to vote are doing so. While he caught himself before specifically calling out “illegal immigrants” or people of color, the insinuation was extremely clear.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend encourages Trump supporters to racially profile people of color at voting locations and press them for proof they're eligible pic.twitter.com/QJ4k9bmPJ4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2024

“If you go to a polling center and you see busloads, van loads of people walking up to vote, that clearly, look like they could be…” he trails off here, not finishing the thought. “Let’s just make sure people are checking IDs. ‘Cause if people are going in with zero ID and they’re not a U.S. citizen, then they shouldn’t be allowed to vote, period.”

Let’s break this down, again. For some reason, some Republicans seem to think that migrants and illegal immigrants are just dying to vote for Democrats in the upcoming election. Not to mention voting precincts already have security and stringent systems for checking identification, Glenn seems to think that a “busload” or a “vanload” of people are going to somehow show up anyway. The stupidity of this statement is so mind-boggling that there’s no way he’s not simply parroting what he thinks people who watch his network want to hear.

It’s hard to believe that people think this is actually happening, but they seem to. The issue has been one that House Speaker Mike Johnson has been throwing around while threatening to shut down the government when funding authority runs out on the 30th.

In an interview with CNN‘s Jake Tapper earlier this month, Johnson claimed that he had “a number of states who have done audits of their voter rolls and found thousands of noncitizens on their voter rolls.” Did he provide proof? Of course not.

Let’s be clear here, if a non-citizen votes, they will most certainly be prosecuted and deported. Considering the incredible risk most of them go through to get here, why would they jeopardize that by attempting to vote? It makes zero sense. Also, it is extremely rare. The issue is obviously being politicized as a way to pass legislation that seems increasingly pointless. It’s all politics, and people like Glenn know the issue is a hot one.

People are understandably upset about this, and one X user pointed out the obvious parallels to a different administration in Germany from the past.

"Papers please"? This is straight out of Nazi Germany in the 30's. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) September 21, 2024

You know Glenn, what you are really doing?

This is called voter intimidation. — Mayo 🤍 (@MayoIsSpicyy) September 21, 2024

It is illegal to “intimidate, threaten, or coerce, any other person for the purpose of interfering with the right of such other person to vote or to vote as he may choose.” You can go to jail for a year if you do this. Literally, everyone knows this, except Glenn. However, considering who he’s dating, this kind of poorly researched rhetoric makes total sense.

Not that Glenn is known for his intelligence or subtlety. This is the same man that claims “liberal women tend to be the ugliest women. They look like men.” You’re dating Marjorie Taylor Greene, do you really have room to talk?

In reality, this is a preview of what Trump will pull if he loses the election in November. He’ll blame illegal immigrants for voting, there will be no evidence of it happening but it will tie up the courts and put further strain on our already fragile democracy. Well, his antics, though severely damaging, didn’t work the last time and they won’t this time either.

