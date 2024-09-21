Will Donald Trump leave America if he loses in November 2024? His choice explained since 37 countries ban convicted felons

As elections approach and Donald Trump contemplates his defeat, the convicted felon has already set a plan to evade justice: Fleeing the U.S. and seeking shelter elsewhere. There’s only one issue –the rest of the world also doesn’t like criminals.

Trump is currently facing multiple legal challenges. First of all, he has been convicted on 34 felony counts in New York for falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. While the Orange Man’s sentencing won’t happen until he loses the presidential election, being a convicted felon already complicates his life. Furthermore, the former president is also under fire for his alleged role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election results and his handling of classified documents after leaving office. In short, Trump could get some serious prison time if he remains in the U.S. without presidential immunity.

That’s why, during a recent interview with tech mogul Elon Musk on X, the felon revealed he’s considering taking shelter in Venezuela. The former president claimed, “If something happens with this election, which would be a horror show, we’ll meet the next time in Venezuela because it’ll be a far safer place to meet than our country, okay?” It’s like the old adage says: the rats are the first to flee when the boat sinks.

But why Venezuela? Well, there might be nowhere else to run.

Why is Donald Trump considering moving to Venezuela to escape his conviction?

I asked Stephen Miller, one of Donald Trump's top advisors, what is the evidence for saying that Caracas and Venezuela are safer than the United States. He began by answering that it is the government's numbers. I asked him if he trusted Maduro's numbers. And this was his… pic.twitter.com/qkXTNiGmt0 — José María Del Pino (@josemdelpino) September 11, 2024

At least 37 countries have regulations that can restrict or ban entry for individuals with criminal records, particularly those convicted of felonies. Among the nations that could potentially bar Trump’s entry are close U.S. allies such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and Japan. Canada, for instance, can deny entry to anyone convicted of a non-summary offense unless Canadian immigration authorities have granted them rehabilitation. The U.K. has similar restrictions, potentially barring individuals sentenced to imprisonment for 12 months or more.

Even countries where Trump has business interests, such as the United Arab Emirates, have regulations that could complicate his travel plans. The UAE can deny entry to individuals with criminal records, depending on the nature and severity of the offense.

Still, Venezuela’s choice is curious. The South American nation is embroiled in its own political crisis. On July 28, 2024, Venezuela held a presidential election that the international community has widely denounced as fraudulent. The dispute between the reelected president Nicolás Maduro and the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia has led to widespread protests, with at least 24 people killed and over 1,500 protesters arrested by the National Guard. The situation in Venezuela has deteriorated to such an extent that on Sept. 7, González fled to Spain seeking asylum after an arrest warrant was issued for him on Sept. 2.

This election dispute is just the latest chapter in Venezuela’s ongoing crisis, which has been marked by economic collapse, hyperinflation, shortages of essential goods, and the exodus of over 7.7 million Venezuelans fleeing the country. So, Trump’s suggestion that Venezuela would be “far safer” than the United States is not just factually incorrect but also deeply insensitive to the plight of millions of Venezuelans.

Hold up, first they try to scare us about Venezuelans in Aurora and how dangerous they are because they're from…Venezuela. Then Trump tells us how safe Venezuela is?



…🤦‍♂️ — Michael Crupto 🛸(🌸, 🌿) (@michaelcrupto) September 12, 2024

During the interview, Trump didn’t stop merely suggesting Venezuela as a potential refuge. He went on to make several controversial claims about crime rates and immigration, asserting that Venezuela’s crime rate is decreasing while that of the U.S. is “going through the roof.” He also alleged that various criminals, including “murderers” and “rapists,” have been released from Venezuelan prisons and are coming to the United States. Of course, all these statements ignore factual truth.

Still, if Trump wants to go to Venezuela, we should let him. It will be hilarious to know that the Orange Man will be in shock once he lands in South America and realizes his lies can’t change the world around him. Farewell, Trump. You won’t be missed.

