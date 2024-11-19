‘This is wild…’: The Brock Bowers/Donald Trump dance controversy, explained

The fallout from Donald Trump’s presidential election victory continues to unfold, with the president-elect most recently finding his way into the world of sports courtesy of NFL star Brock Bowers.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ top pass-catcher has been making headlines in recent days, garnering attention for his noteworthy touchdown celebration during his team’s match against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium this week. While his team was unsuccessful in beating the Dolphins (losing 34-19), it was Bowers’ touchdown celebration — which saw him recreate one of Trump’s infamous dance moves — that has gotten the most attention.

Bowers’ performance of the touchdown celebration, which has become increasingly popular in both football and the UFC, was reportedly edited out of CBS’ broadcast of the game, and apparently resulted in Bowers’ post-game press conference being cut short. So what exactly is all the fuss about, and even is the so-called Trump dance?

Bowers channelled Trump for his touchdown celebration

Brock Bowers did the Donald Trump dance after scoring a TD. pic.twitter.com/NLMwKl2U0G — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 17, 2024

Bowers performed the Trump-inspired celebration after catching a pass from quarterback Gardner Minshew and sprinting into the end zone. Immediately after the touchdown, Bowers was seen bending his elbows, moving his fists back and forth and slightly jiggling his legs, a reference to the dance Trump did multiple times during rallies along his presidential campaign trail.

🚨🇺🇸 WATCH: Donald Trump wrapped up his rally in North Carolina with his trademark dance to “YMCA” pic.twitter.com/9vMZK3cYb3 — Politics Global (@PolitlcsGlobal) October 21, 2024

The most notable of these stiff boogie dances was in October, when Trump stalled a Town Hall meeting in Pennsylvania to launch a 40-minute dance party, which included the move that was recreated by Bowers.

The Trump dance was reportedly removed from the CBS’ broadcast

While footage of Bowers performing the dance (with some Trump-inspired facial expressions for extra flair) found its way online, some have reported the touchdown celebration being removed from official broadcasts of the game. Football news source MLFootball (@_MLFootball) wrote on X that CBS is “being accused of editing out” the Bowers/Trump moment, despite it already being “shown live on TV, and then on all their social media platforms.” The X page said Bowers’ “whole dance” was skipped, and described the edit as “wild.”

Bowers’ post-match press conference after the Trump dance was apparently cut short

Asked Brock Bowers about his Trump TD celly: “I’ve seen everyone do it. I watched the UFC fight last night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC so I saw it, and thought it was cool.”



Raiders PR ended his postgame availability after my question.



pic.twitter.com/YtXzCsFmoe — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) November 17, 2024

Following the game, Bowers took to a press conference where he was reportedly asked about performing the Trump dance. USA Today reporter Safid Deen claimed he asked the NFL star why he choose that touchdown celebration, to which Bowers replied that he had seen “everyone do it” and “thought it was cool.” Soon after the question, however, Deen said the PR team for the Raiders immediately ended Bowers’ media availability.

Za'Darius Smith, Brock Bowers and Calvin Ridley all perform the Trump YMCA dance on NFL Sunday.



There is still a lot of football left. pic.twitter.com/yVpdIgDTtA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 17, 2024

NBC Sports reports that no video of Bowers’ answer to the press question is available, and that it doesn’t appear on Raiders’ website or YouTube channel. It’s also reported that a transcript of Bowers’ post-match press conference does not include the question asked by Deen.

Bowers isn’t the only athlete to do the Trump dance

Jon Bones Jones does the Trump dance in front of Donald Trump 😂#UFC309 pic.twitter.com/1p38j26ASf — MMA 🦈 (@MMASharke1) November 17, 2024

While his rendition of the touchdown celebration is getting the most attention, Bowers isn’t the only sports star to do the Trump dance. Fellow NFL players Za’Darius Smith and Calvin Ridley were also seen doing the dance, and its influence has been felt in the UFC. Fighter Jon ‘Bones’ Jones was also spotted giving his iteration of the Trump dance during a recent match at Madison Square Garden.

