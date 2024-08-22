‘This race just became personal’: Mark Hamill applauds Jeremy London after tearful message about MAGAs mistreating Gus Walz

Republicans simply cannot find their footing now that Joe Biden has dropped out of the race for President. Not only is Kamala Harris beyond qualified for the position, she represents a section of the American public that Republicans can barely fathom, and the divide widened yet again on the DNC’s third night of festivities.

Recommended Videos

Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz finally took the stage, and his appearance immediately brought his teenage son, Gus Walz, to joyful tears. Lizard people disguised as people, like Ann Coulter, were quick to mock the 17-year-old’s love for his father. That was, until an army of supporters rose against the mob of love-hating weirdos. Actor Jeremy London was quick to defend the neurodivergent teen with a personal anecdote, prompting A-listers like Mark Hamill to throw their weight behind the Governor of Minnesota and his family.

If you had no idea that Gus Walz was neurodivergent, don’t beat yourself up. Tim Walz doesn’t lean on his teenage son’s disabilities for clout, a decision that has allowed harpies like Ann Coulter to show their bitter, tasteless selves. As Americans learn more about their potential Second Son, their love for the teen has sky-rocketed. Hashtags like #Hes17 and ADHD have taken social media by storm.

The Minnesota teen has a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD, and an anxiety disorder, a cocktail that makes for powerful emotions. Those big feelings were on clear display as he shouted, “That’s my dad,” though tears. His joy has touched plenty of Americans, including several celebrities who have non-verbal children themselves.

Mallrats alumni Jeremy London took to X.com to share his own experience with his non-verbal grandson, Kingston. “There’s challenges to raising him that I didn’t have with my other sons, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.” The actor said, full of emotion, “I know Tim Walz is proud of his son.”

He reflected on how seeing Gus Walz “gave him hope” for his grandson, but it also reminded him that there are “a lot of really ugly people out there doing really ugly things.” London was right, of course. In the wake of the viral footage, Trump stooge Mike Crispi and forgotten scarecrow Ann Coulter took it upon themselves to show what a sentient turd might post on X.com if it could work a phone.

London’s final words, “I’m telling you right now, if anybody says anything mean about Gus, I’m not gonna be nice anymore,” must have struck a chord with Americans nationwide. The heartless Republican automatons deleted their posts after being ratioed into the ground, but the internet is forever, just like their lack-of-love lives. It’s funny how they can point to Kyle Rittenhouse blubbering in the courtroom and call him a patriot, but a boy crying tears of love for his father is a step too far.

Mark Hamill also took to X.com, but as usual, the Star Wars actor was working with the light side of the Force. “Beyond being incredibly moving, this needed to be said. Thank you Jeremy for speaking for all the decent & compassionate citizens who support those who face challenges we will never fully understand,” he wrote.

Beyond being incredibly moving, this needed to be said. Thank you Jeremy for speaking for all the decent & compassionate citizens who support those who face challenges we will never fully understand. 🙏❤️ — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 22, 2024

Tim Walz has yet to respond to the drama, but he has Tweeted messages of love to his family. The Vice-Presidential hopeful can rest easy knowing that America is ready to call Gus their favorite future Second Son – and anyone who decides he’s an easy target will deal with a small army of folks ready to throw hands.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy