His wealthy 'friends' need to take a minute and see what a money drain Trump is going to be.

I am not sure if Republicans are aware of the mess they are supporting or know the landslide they are stuck in and have no option but to silently watch in horror as it crashes and burns. Why? Because Donald Trump’s actions and words are no longer taking years to come back and bite him.

Recently, soon after gaining a new best friend, Trump landed a lottery — he secured a $91.6 million bond to appeal against and cover the defamation verdicts made in favor of writer E. Jean Carroll. And guesses for how the ex-POTUS decided to celebrate the brief reprieve? By defaming Caroll, again, while speaking at a rally in Rome, Georgia on March 9, 2024, because evidently just owing $88.3 million to her wasn’t enough.

He openly criticized the verdict and called the accusations by Caroll — a “woman that I knew nothing about” — against him (of which he was found liable) “false.”

“I just posted a $91 million bond, $91 million on a fake story, totally made-up story. $91 million based on false accusations made about me by a woman that I knew nothing about, didn’t know, never heard of, I know nothing about her. She wrote a book, she said things. And when I denied it, I said, “It’s so crazy. It’s false.” I get sued for defamation. That’s where it starts.”

Carroll and her lawyers have already warned that Trump would be slapped with additional lawsuits if he can’t keep his mouth shut. Guess we didn’t have to wait long to see when he would slip up and people can’t help but marvel at his ability to shoot himself in the foot.

Trump attacked E Jean Carroll once again and this time it could be enough to oppose his bond. E Jean has till 11am tomorrow to oppose bond. Worse case scenario is she will sue him all over again and since 83.3 million isn’t enough to shut him up then perhaps a quarter of a… — Prez ❄️🌊🌈 (@PrezLives2022) March 10, 2024

Memo to E Jean Carroll:

Time for Round Three.

I’m sure Elon, Orban and Chubb will make sure you get paid…again. #TrumpIsBroke, but there’s plenty of suckers to pay his debts.

pic.twitter.com/4zQyPP2Tws — BigBlueWaveUSA® 🇺🇸🌊🇺🇦 (@BigBlueWaveUSA) March 10, 2024

Trump defamed E. Jean Carroll AGAIN!



Clearly, the only thing that will silence him is the Grim Reaper with a ball gag. — Renee Libby Yep (@ReneeLibby95084) March 10, 2024

In fact, Caroll’s lawyers can make all aspects of Trump’s legal troubles a way more difficult — to the point that he won’t be able to save his beloved assets at all.

At least two former federal prosecutors have indicated that E. Jean Carroll could likely be filing another defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump after the comments he made during a speech last night.



Andrew Weissmann went as far as saying that, while a harder hill to climb,… — Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) March 10, 2024

But that’s so not where Trump’s “impressive” skills end as he found another line to cross. Not that it worked in his favor.

During the same rally, Trump, whose brain routinely and publicly short-circuits, openly mocked President Joe Biden’s lifelong stutter. After hate-posting throughout and after Biden’s well-received State of the Union address and clearly still not over the fact that it was being praised, the GOP candidate opted to insult the president’s speech impediment- which isn’t the first time he has chosen this route to ridicule his competitor nor the first instance when has stooped this low to make fun of someone. We all remember him publicly taunting and mimicking a New York Times reporter’s chronic disability.

Anyway, while his supporters in attendance laughed on cue, the major impact that his despicable bit has had is being a reminder of why Trump doesn’t deserve to even stand next to Joe Biden much less be America’s president.

Sometimes the smallest snapshots show the biggest contrasts. After the State of the Union, Trump cruelly mocked Biden for his childhood stutter. Here’s how Biden previously interacted with a child he met who was struggling with a stutter. Watch this. pic.twitter.com/1osTzme6c0 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) March 10, 2024

Remember how vehemently MAGA denied that trump was mocking that disabled reporter?



He does that for folks with lifelong stutters, too. That's who trump is, — just a cruel, old asshole.



For the record: Even with a stutter, I'll take President Biden's inspirational, uplifting… pic.twitter.com/rVnvqRhs12 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 10, 2024

It hasn’t escaped anyone’s notice that Trump didn’t just ridicule Biden’s stutter, he insulted everyone, every kid who suffers from the disorder.

Donald Trump just mocked Joe Biden for his stutter. This is a blatant display of disrespect towards individuals who face similar challenges. Trumps behavior represents a gross lack of empathy and understanding.pic.twitter.com/cGQWjTSyRc — Owen Gladwyn (@owengladwyn) March 9, 2024

Trump set out to mock Biden, trying to bring him down with derogatory comments but only managed to cement what the 2024 election result should be.

A bullying manchild.



Yes, Joe Biden has a stutter. He's had one since he was a little kid and he's long tutored and helped children who have stutters like he had.



Donald Trump is just a nearly 80-year-old playground bully and asshole. https://t.co/8GlAI49ASM — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) March 10, 2024

Making room for a third defamation lawsuit, practically killing the bond that could have appealed against the last one, and amping up the reputation of his political opponent while reducing himself to a topic of jokes and thinly veiled contempt? Only Trump has the expertise to achieve something like this in one go.