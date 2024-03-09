Just a few days ago, he was requesting the judge to reduce his fine.

While a stark absence of logic dominates Donald Trump’s words whenever he inflicts them on the world, America is aware that it doesn’t mean that the man doesn’t have the potential to be very, very debilitating for the health of the nation — a sentiment that has now been seconded with a brand new bestie gracing the ex-president’s doorstep.

Just days after requesting the jury to lessen the amount he has to pay in the E.Jean Caroll defamation case, Trump suddenly secured a $91.63 million bond and appealed the judgment against him on March 8, 2024. Where did the money come from? Did his master business plan really manage to cough up millions? As per documents signed by the ex-POTUS, an insurance company Chubb underwrote the bond for him. But still, the transition from begging for the fine to be reduced to appealing it is very out-of-the-blue…

…or is it?

The announcement of the impending arrival of a powerful guest at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence has been around for some time. And those who hadn’t already added two and two quickly jumped to a very plausible conclusion when Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán arrived in Florida to meet his “good friend” Trump.

An enthusiastic advocate of dictatorship, suppressing democracy, and a close ally of Vladimir Putin, Orbán expressed his full support of Trump’s return to power, claiming that the latter was “a president of peace, he commanded respect in the world, and thus he created the conditions for peace.” He was not the only one gushing about his new friend as the 2024 GOP candidate jumped to exclaim how “there’s nobody that’s better, smarter or a better leader than Viktor Orbán. He’s fantastic.”

“He’s a non-controversial figure because he says, ‘This is the way it’s going to be,’ and that’s the end of it. Right? He’s the boss. No, he’s a great leader.”

Orbán’s visit and Trump’s open adoration for the man is hardly a good sign. The former president is renowned for admiring the likes of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, etc — another name prominently joining the list is being seen as a concerning sign of the America Trump has in store if he ever gets to sit in the White House again.

News alert. Donald Trump took a meeting at his home today with Victor Orban. Orban is a modern day dictator who has warped the Hungarian democracy and turned it into a dictatorship. Why is Trump doing this? Is this a warning? Please take notice. — Armin Shimerman (@ShimermanArmin) March 8, 2024

The fact that Trump Continues to collaborate with the corrupt China/Russia-loving Victor Orban remains one of Trump's biggest Red Flags. https://t.co/6GoO4jNQr2 pic.twitter.com/5Id3eTF0it — ╬Rickbrick75╬ (@Rickbrick75) March 9, 2024

It didn’t take much time for speculations — existing and sudden epiphanies — to join the discussion.

Eyes open everyone. This week Victor Orban is visiting Trump in MAR. If suddenly there after (1-2 days) Trump magically is able to post his bonds to appeal his cases, you will know where the money came from. — boricuabc (@boricuabc2) March 3, 2024

Now we know what the emergency meeting with the Hungarian leader Viktor Orban at Mar-a-Lago was all about. Trump secured his 91.6 mil E. Jean Carroll case bond, from the Russian backed Chubb insurance. He runs to the enemy, like he ran from military service. pic.twitter.com/hV14n6t5Kj — Rick Ocean 🇺🇲🇳🇴 More Than Ever Support Ukraine (@RickOceanMusic) March 9, 2024

While this “coincidence” has not been addressed by President Joe Biden, he did condemn the meeting in a campaign rally. He highlighted the infamous fact that Hungary’s PM is not in favor of democracy and is “looking for dictatorship” (via Guardian)

“I see a future where we defend democracy, not diminish it.”

It is said that to gauge what a person is like, focus on the company they like to keep. Trump’s concerning “plans” for the nation are not a secret, but his “friendships” and constant devotion to followers of dictatorship — and their unwavering support of his “leadership” — dashes away any lingering doubt about how dangerous his second term as president could be.