‘Treason is a serious crime, Tim’: Beanie-obsessed Trump booster Tim Pool is in a pickle after being exposed as a Russian asset

If there is one thing Donald Trump is excellent at, it’s bringing slimy worm grifters out of the woodwork. He inspired insipid gas bags like Marjorie Taylor Greene and convicted felon George Santos to run for office, paved the road for Lex Luthor wanna-be Elon Musk to try and red-pill America, and launched the podcast careers of forgettable-looking white dudes with wiener complexes across the nation.

Recommended Videos

Host of The Culture War podcast and misguided singer Tim Pool is just one of Trump’s many followers. The right-wing commenter has found himself in the hot seat after an indictment from the Department of Justice was released on September 5. Though it doesn’t directly name the “Tennessee-based online content creation company,” the company description matches Tenet Media, the umbrella company that housed Pool’s podcast, among a bevy of other vitriolic conservative voices.

Tenet Media on YouTube describes itself as a “network of heterodox commentators that focus on Western political and cultural issues,” and lists six familiar crappy commentators – Tim Pool, Benny Johnson, Dave Rubin, Lauren Southern, Taylor Hansen, and Matt Christiansen – as some of its primary “celebrities.” The company, which was allegedly funded by “Eduard Grigoriann” – a fictional persona – was actually two Russian proprietors of RT, formerly Russia Today.

On September, 5 the DOJ filed an indictment accusing the Kremlin of dumping millions into media companies across Canada, The United Kingdom, The European Union, and the United States “designed to shape public opinion” (read: push Russian propaganda). The two employees are accused of using “fake personas and shell companies,” to tap right-wing commentators and use them to, knowingly or otherwise, peddle Russian-fed sentiments on “immigration, inflation, and other topics related to domestic and foreign policy.”

The content was meant to amplify “U.S. domestic divisions in order to weaken U.S. opposition to core Government of Russia interests, such as its ongoing war in Ukraine.” U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia had heavily influenced the 2016 election through hacking, the use of bots, and spreading disinformation in an expansive online campaign.

My statement regarding allegations and the DOJ Indictment



Should these allegations prove true, I as well as the other personalities and commentators were deceived and are victims. I cannot speak for anyone else at the company as to what they do or to what they are instructed… — Tim Pool 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@Timcast) September 4, 2024

Pool took to X.com to clear his name, insisting that any media created under Tenet’s label was “only licensed by” the company. He asserted that if the allegations do prove to be true, he and the other commentators “were deceived and are victims.”

Serious question: Does it not concern you in the slightest that your rhetoric so closely aligns with the Russian agenda that they didn't feel the need to tell you what to say? — PJayDeLeon (@PhillipDeLeon) September 5, 2024

It’s nearly impossible to feel bad for Pool. He’s used to momentum to double down on his divisive comments, spending no time reconsidering how well his positions align with one of America’s greatest longtime enemies, just like daddy Trump’s.

To prove how anti-Russian he is, Pool tossed “Putin is a scumbag, Russia sucks donkey balls” into his statement. Pool has been a vocal critic of America’s involvement with the Russian/Ukraine war, openly declaring Ukraine “the greatest threat to this nation and to the world.”

Do you use the vodka to wash the taste of commie leather out of your bootlicking twat mouth? — Elron Tusk Ⓜ️ (@DataMatr1x) September 5, 2024

In the court of public opinion, Pool and his witless colleagues have already been proven to be traitors. At best, they are inflammatory idiots conned into being a foreign country’s mouthpiece, at worst, they actively sold out their countrymen in a bid to make $100k a week.

Nobody duped you. Your podcast was never worth a hundred grand an episode and you know it. I hope they start making examples of you Nazi rats. — Irishgalresists1😳🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@irishgalresist1) September 5, 2024

“I didn’t know it was illegal,” isn’t exactly a viable route to staying out of jail. It’s a lesson Pool should be well familiar with, since his rhetoric was used to encourage the insurrection on January 6, 2021, which landed nearly 500 defendants behind bars. Maybe it’s time Pool followed his own advice and used this as his “now or never moment” to leave the country for good.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy