Trump calls angry Republicans at town hall meetings ‘paid troublemakers’ before repeating his fave election falsity

President Donald Trump is leading the charge against “fake news” after a series of Republican town halls were swarmed by angry voters. OK, technically the president is only parroting the talking points of one cowardly congressman’s chief of staff, but the end result is the same.

Just like all of those recently pardoned Jan. 6 rioters, it seems anyone who doesn’t agree with Trump is an ANTIFA/Democrat/liberal plant, and now Republicans are using their never-ceasing interruptions to duck out of meeting unhappy constituents face-to-face.

@cnn Senator Roger Marshall left his town hall early in Oakley, Kansas, after a larger-than-expected crowd pressed him about DOGE cuts, including jobs held by veterans. Colin McRoberts, who recorded the town hall, spoke to CNN about the Republican senator’s abrupt exit. cnn news politics politicstiktok ♬ original sound – CNN

Trump is railing against American’s right to protest on Truth Social, saying that “paid protestors” are coming out enforce against some deeply unpopular policies on everything from the environment to cryptocurrency. Can someone please tell Trump that Americans really are angry at this Russia-adjacent trajectory? Oh, and remind him that 77.3 million Americans make up less than a quarter of our nearly 350 million strong population?

Rather than assume their own policies and those of Donald Trump are actually deeply unpopular outside of X, Republicans are falling back on an old favorite. Just like Georgia Republican Rich McCormick — who was publicly eviscerated just a few weeks ago — according to Representative Keith Self of Texas and Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas, their royal reaming boils down to “paid “troublemakers” attending Republican town halls.

To be fair to Self, he’s not whining about constituents’ displeasure during his monthly town hall — though it hasn’t stopped the rage from flooding his X feed. Attendees shared clips of constituents chanting “vote you out” and blasted his positions on education, Israel, and Russia. Even the right-leaning bastion was overflowing with vitriol for the Texan.

Just a few states north, Marshall ran into his own fair share of problems. Originally set up to handle around 30 people, the town hall was forced into a larger room to accommodate the crowd. One Kansas man, Colin McRoberts, drove 5 hours to be at the meeting, though he only learned of it through the social media site Reddit. “We kind of got the impression that the senator didn’t want people to come to the town hall,” he told CNN.

The topics ranged from Ukraine to healthcare, but many people were concerned with veterans rights, specifically in the context of veterans who work for the federal government, many of whom lost their jobs amid Elon Musk’s mass firing of government employees. Footage McRoberts shared of the town hall is laced with citizens declaring, “I’m not a Democrat, but…” before launching into their grievances and questions.

Despite making nearly $200,000 to help improve the lives of the people in his state, Marshall was clearly deeply displeased by the need to justify his voting record. “You know, this is one of the rudest audiences,” Marshall whines. The crowd is beyond pleased by his discomfort, and several whoop in response. Proving his resiliency and justifying his heavy pay, Marshall almost makes it to the end of the allotted time.

After taking a question from a concerned veteran, Marshall shows his true leadership abilities. “I yielded to one of my elders, and I appreciate his comments. I think it’s a great…” he starts and stops, clearly looking for the perfect way to nope out of the conversation. “I’m not going to have time for everyone to stand up…” he flounders before trying to find another avenue out of his discomfort. “I do have two more commitments today. I appreciate everyone for making the drive out. God Bless America,” he says before fleeing down the hall to a cacophony of outrage.

Dozens of citizens remind him he “still has an hour” and “you’re not done” as he speed walks away. The room continues to jeer after him, but no one follows him as he tucks tail and runs. Marshall’s Chief of Staff, Brent Robertson, quickly released a statement crying about “sabotage.” He insisted “Democrat operatives who couldn’t place Oakley, Kansas, on the map” were behind the outrage and that they had “sabotaged a local town hall.”

It’s a classic Republican tactic at this point. Don’t like what people are saying? ANTIFA. People mad at your terrible policies? Democrat plants. It’s a sorry song and dance, but one they all seem to have memorized almost as well as the exit routes for all those “sabotaged” town halls.

