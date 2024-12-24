Trump’s nickname for Kari Lake, revealed

Donald Trump is known for giving people nicknames. Usually, the given nickname intends to be derogatory or demeaning, and countless examples exist.

Recommended Videos

They include — deep breath — Sloppy Steve (Steve Bannon), Sleepy Joe (Joe Biden), Low IQ War Hawk (Liz Cheney), Crooked Hillary (Hillary Clinton), Lyin’ Ted (Ted Cruz), Kamabla (Kamala Harris), Fat Jerry (Jerry Nadler), Wacky Omarosa (Omarosa Newman), Crazy Nancy (Nancy Pelosi), Liddle Mike Pence (Mike Pence), Shifty Schiff (Adam Schiff), Cryin’ Chuck (Chuck Schumer), Mr. Magoo (Jeff Sessions), Tampon Tim (Tim Walz), Pocahontas (Elizabeth Warren), Rocket Man (Kim Jong Un), Fredo (Chris Cuomo), Morning Psycho (Joe Scarborough), Fake Tapper (Jake Tapper), Sleepy Eyes (Chuck Todd), Dopey Sugar (Lord Sugar), Jeff Bozo (Jeff Bezos), and Horseface (Stormy Daniels).

However, now and then, the horrendously patronizing orange menace bestows a nickname on someone meant as a compliment. On this rare occasion, the recipient is his close political ally and Arizona Senate hopeful, Kari Lake, whose most significant moment was when she posed for a photo with Mel Gibson.

Born on Aug. 3, 1969, in Rock Island, Illinois, Kari Lake Halperin (to call her by her full name) is a 55-year-old former television news anchor. As well as being the Republican nominee in Arizona’s 2024 United States Senate election (she lost to Democratic nominee Ruben Gallego), Lake was nominated as a candidate in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election. She had previously worked in the media for 30 years, beginning her career in 1991 as an intern at KWQC-TV in Davenport, Iowa, while a student at the University of Iowa. She went on to become a production assistant at the station, then worked at WHBF-TV in Rock Island as a weathercaster, at KPNX in Phoenix, Arizona, as a weather anchor, at WNYT in Albany, New York, as an evening anchor, and at KSAZ-TV in Phoenix as an evening anchor.

Since turning her attention to politics, Lake’s policies and views have influenced what Trump now calls her.

What is Donald Trump’s nickname for Kari Lake?

Image via CNN

As per Newsweek, while speaking at his Tucson, Arizona rally on Thursday, Sep. 12, Trump gave Lake the nickname “Border Kari Lake,” referencing her wishes to be “tough on the border” and describing her as “a fantastic person.” Get it? She’s tough on the border, and her name is Kari Lake, so he calls her “Border Kari Lake.” It’s genius (for a complete and utter moron).

About Lake, Trump said, “She’s tough on the border so if you don’t mind I’m going to call her Border Kari Lake. From now on it’s Border Kari Lake. She’s a fantastic person, I’ve known her a long time, I was one of the early people that endorsed her and I’ll tell you she is tough, tough, tough on the border and you know let’s think it over.” Three “toughs” tell you precisely how tough she is. Wow. Much tough.

Later in his address, Trump repeated the nickname, saying, “Border Kari Lake, thank you, thank you border Kari. I’m giving her a take, you know when I give people takes it stays. But that’s a good one, she’s going to be great.”

Apparently, so local media network Family 3TV & CBS 5 said, Lake responded to being given the nickname while sitting in the front row by standing up and pumping her fist. [Sarcasm] It’s such a shame she lost.[/Sarcasm]

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy