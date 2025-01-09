Try not to vomit, but Melania Trump is getting $40M to make a documentary with Amazon

During her first term as First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump often came across as an out-of-touch rich chick who couldn’t be bothered by the responsibility that accompanied her role. Remember that totally inappropriate jacket she wore to the New Hope Children’s Shelter in McAllen, Texas, in 2018? But it seems the lesson in poor taste was completely lost on Mrs. Trump, who recently signed a $40 million deal with Amazon to develop a documentary about her life.

The deal also includes the rights to any project Melania takes on in the next four years. According to Puck News, the documentary will feature brief appearances from her husband, president-elect Donald Trump, and their son Barron, with problematic Brett Ratner tapped to direct. The filmmaker was accused of sexual assault and harassment by six women in 2017. After Warner Bros. cut ties with him, Ratner stepped away from Hollywood.

Can we pause for a second and ask what we'd all be saying if Michelle Obama signed a $40m contract to film a documentary when she was First Lady? https://t.co/pph5LFXEvx — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) January 7, 2025

Speaking to Page Six, a source familiar with the deal said it signals Melania’s newfound comfort with public scrutiny. “She’s been very savvy about what she says,” the unnamed individual told The New York Post. “Melania has gotten more comfortable speaking in front of people and on TV. She is more confident and has taken full control of her public image, which she knows is worth millions, and she’s ready to be paid for the work she puts into the doc and revealing more about herself.”

Additionally, Mrs. Trump insisted on creative “control and approval” and will serve as executive producer on the project alongside her husband. “Melania has carefully limited and controlled both her image and access to her, which has driven public interest,” the source explained. “By being removed from constant public exposure and being mysterious, she’s driven up interest in her everyday life, and this has driven up her price.”

“She’s private to the core but willing to put to use what she learned from her days as a model and as the wife of a master marketer. President Trump fully supports all of her projects,” the source continued. “I’m also told her deal also gives her a piece of the backend and that her husband helped structure the project,” the source continued. That means Melania will get a share of the profits after the documentary earns back its production costs.

BREAKING: Amazon Prime Video has exclusively licensed an upcoming documentary film for both theatrical and streaming release that will give viewers an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at First Lady Melania Trump.



The project is executive produced by Fernando Sulichin (New… pic.twitter.com/uzf86BV9cO — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) January 5, 2025

But the thing that makes this deal a little suspect is Amazon boss Jeff Bezos taking a “personal interest” in the documentary to “get back on friendly terms [with Trump].” Bezos met with the president-elect at his Florida resort in Dec. 2024, with the BBC reporting that Elon Musk joined the pair for dinner and later told his audience on X that “it was a great conversation.” I’m sure MAGA will appreciate the skepticism about the entire deal, since their entire movement is based on conspiracies and false information.

News of the Melania-focused documentary comes a day after Trump laid out what can only be described as extensive land-grab plans to expand American territory. The president-elect has his sights set on Canada, Greenland, The Gulf of Mexico, and the Panama Canal. If the television project covers even a tiny portion of what goes on when Trump and Musk are in the same room, it will probably play out like an episode of Pinky and the Brain.

