‘Upside down sasquatches don’t impress me’: Marjorie Taylor Greene is so desperate for attention, she’s doing handstands instead of legislating

It often doesn’t take much to become irrelevant and fast. Of course, telling this to Marjorie Taylor Greene is preaching to the choir as the Congresswoman, well aware of her acute uselessness, had been acting like a tumbling empty can for a long time — making enough, pointless noise to stay relevant. Sadly, it only got her demoted from Donald Trump’s VP list. But she refuses to lose hope.

After banging her head against the House’s benches in futile attempts to get Mike Johnson ousted and screeching against policies that the majority of her fellow Republicans loudly endorsed (even Trump in some cases), Greene is so not in trend right now that even remembering her to criticize her disgusting mindset has lost its initial charm. “Bleach-Blonde, Bad-Built, Butch Body” was fun, but giving her a modicum of attention has now taken the furthest back seat possible.

Of course, Greene, who has lost everything — just counting Trump’s absolute approval here because she didn’t have a shred of humanity and decency to begin with — is not ready to stop seeking more attention, even if it means doing mindless, half-baked handstands and exhibiting a severely misplaced confidence by posting them boldly with a lame caption.

Let’s tick off everything MTG failed to accomplish here:

  • Impress, well, anyone
  • A proper handstand
  • Proving that she is still not triggered by “Bleach-Blonde, Bad-Built, Butch Body,” a comment that was followed by her posting a bikini pic that has since been labeled a Photoshop fail by internet sleuths.
  • Being subtle in craving attention
  • Presenting a reason why she should be on Trump’s ambitious VP list (unless it is to roll the convicted felon into a ball and toss him over the United States Capitol). We agree that the ex-president was all about NOT fulfilling any of his duties to America — so, Marj gets a point there — but locking horns with fellow politicians who are already irked by her and may choose to band against her, and then doing this? I didn’t know a day would come when Trump would look better to anyone in comparison.

This could be a possible reason…

Or maybe, deep deep deep down — not that the possibility of her having many (or any) levels exists — she knows her reality.

For what it’s worth, at least for the duration of this video, blood reached Marj’s brain for once. Whether it prompted any logical thought process is a moot point since it all probably went POOF! the second she stopped trying to fight gravity and flaunting her pseudo-toughness to Trump. Should she stop? Well, Greene your Prince Marmalade already has braindead creatures working for him, but do keep going. Who knows when he would require a dunderhead skilled at hacking away the branch she is sitting on?

