10 Marjorie Taylor Greene memes that will remind you what a bombastic belligerent brainless bullying belittling barbarian she is

There are few people in American politics as disliked as Marjorie Taylor Greene. The 50-year-old Representative makes fresh enemies on a daily basis, and they’re hitting back in style.

Through memes — the very best civil disobedience the internet has to offer. Millions of Marge detractors have been overloading the internet with hilarious and pointed criticisms of the despicable Congresswoman, all communicated through various memes. These stretch from the classic image format to scathing responses on sites like X, video takedowns, and even the occasional musical jibe.

The best MTG memes

We all know the very best meme to be born of Monster Marge’s tenure in office, and the woman who flawlessly delivered it, Jasmine Crockett, is already looking into capitalizing on the sickest burn the House floor has seen in years. MTG will never — and I mean never — live this one down.

People commonly flock to X to take aim at the disgraceful Representative, and the best memes are often born of the responses to her unhinged internet antics.

I'm guessing you figured out how to use fire maybe a week ago. — Jim Jagielski (@jimjag) June 4, 2024

Its also where arguably the meanest memes poking fun at Marge reside, a fitting result of Elon Musk’s gradual degradation of the platform. You allowed this, Musk, so don’t point fingers our way.

You should submit this to the Late Show with Stephen Colbert! 😂 — Melvin Burnett (@MelvinBurnett12) June 5, 2024

Marjorie Taylor Greene will forever be only known for comical memes. No bills written, no accomplishments, just a trump butt sucking sycophant. What a legacy Marge🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rFChr76oyF — cjmmn (@ChuckCjmmn) March 9, 2024

TikTok is a particular fan of knocking Marge down a peg — or three — and the denizens that fill its coffers with Greene Gold regularly use the Congresswoman’s own words to do so.

This woman just can’t help but put her foot in her mouth, and even President Biden has noticed — and so has his campaign.

Along with everyone else in Congress, from the flawlessly alliterate Representative Crockett to Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

This woman is a meme all her own, she doesn’t even need help. Every time she opens her mouth new meme potential is born, thanks to the insurmountable stupidity displayed by the spiraling Republican at every turn. If we actually manage to get her out of office — whether through a proper expulsion or intelligent voting this November — we’ll be losing out on the best meme fodder of the last half decade, but it’ll still be a win in the end.

