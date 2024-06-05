Marjorie Taylor Greene
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Politics

10 Marjorie Taylor Greene memes that will remind you what a bombastic belligerent brainless bullying belittling barbarian she is

The bleach blonde bad built brat of a Representative is perfect meme fodder.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
Published: Jun 5, 2024 10:52 am

There are few people in American politics as disliked as Marjorie Taylor Greene. The 50-year-old Representative makes fresh enemies on a daily basis, and they’re hitting back in style.

Through memes — the very best civil disobedience the internet has to offer. Millions of Marge detractors have been overloading the internet with hilarious and pointed criticisms of the despicable Congresswoman, all communicated through various memes. These stretch from the classic image format to scathing responses on sites like X, video takedowns, and even the occasional musical jibe.

The best MTG memes

Marjorie Taylor Greene
byu/cinnamon_raisin inWhitePeopleTwitter

We all know the very best meme to be born of Monster Marge’s tenure in office, and the woman who flawlessly delivered it, Jasmine Crockett, is already looking into capitalizing on the sickest burn the House floor has seen in years. MTG will never — and I mean never — live this one down.

@bigcamiam

Who are the Clapbacks because they went in on MTG. #anothersatisfyingracialmoment #BigCamIAm

♬ original sound – Big Cam I Am

People commonly flock to X to take aim at the disgraceful Representative, and the best memes are often born of the responses to her unhinged internet antics.

Its also where arguably the meanest memes poking fun at Marge reside, a fitting result of Elon Musk’s gradual degradation of the platform. You allowed this, Musk, so don’t point fingers our way.

TikTok is a particular fan of knocking Marge down a peg — or three — and the denizens that fill its coffers with Greene Gold regularly use the Congresswoman’s own words to do so.

@its_a_joke_shawn

#marjorietaylorgreene #mtg #theworst #johnralphio #parksandrec #funny #meme #fyp #foryou #viral #trending #viralvideo

♬ original sound – Shawn

This woman just can’t help but put her foot in her mouth, and even President Biden has noticed — and so has his campaign.

@dreamforamerica

————————————————————— #JoeBiden #Biden2024 #Trump2024 #Memes #Comedy #Politics #BreakingNews #FYP #KamalaHarris #donaldtrump

♬ original sound – Dream for America
@radicalleftish

#joebiden #mtg #election #accidentallydecent #fyp #foryou #foryoupage

♬ original sound – “Radical Left”

Along with everyone else in Congress, from the flawlessly alliterate Representative Crockett to Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

@history.memes8

#memes #meme #funnymemes #funny #viral #virall #viralvideo #viraltiktok #viralgoviral #goviral #goviralgo #trending #trend #memeoftheday

♬ original sound – History Memes

This woman is a meme all her own, she doesn’t even need help. Every time she opens her mouth new meme potential is born, thanks to the insurmountable stupidity displayed by the spiraling Republican at every turn. If we actually manage to get her out of office — whether through a proper expulsion or intelligent voting this November — we’ll be losing out on the best meme fodder of the last half decade, but it’ll still be a win in the end.

Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.