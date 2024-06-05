Can Marjorie Taylor Greene be fired?

With each passing day, Marjorie Taylor Greene reestablishes herself as the most incompetent leader this nation has to offer.

She’s got some fierce competition from the Donald Trumps and Matt Gaetzs of the world, but she still somehow manages to reign supreme. She hardly works, instead dedicating her time to stirring up chaos and bad-mouthing everyone who doesn’t agree with her every opinion, she has no understanding of what’s even expected of her, based on numerous embarrassing faux pas, and she can’t get through a single committee hearing without making herself look like a child who accidentally wandered onto the House floor.

All of that and so very much more have pushed America to ask a very simple, but very prevalent question: Can this woman be fired?

Can members of the House of Representatives be fired?

Anyone can be fired, but certain officials enjoy far more protections than we mere employees. Its not actually called firing when its done to a member of Congress, but rest assured — should she upset enough people in the House of Representatives, Marjorie Taylor Greene can be expelled from her position.

That’s according to the Congressional Research Service, which details that enough support from ol’ Marge’s peers could see the singularly combative member of Congress voted out of her position. American citizens can do little to get her pushed out — other then showing up to vote in November — but her own party members, some of whom have expressed deepening disgust with the Georgia native, could see it done instead.

Thus far, a full 20 members of Congress have been expelled — five from the House and 15 from the Senate. Its not many, but it sets enough of a precedent that Greene’s job could be in legitimate jeopardy.

In order to expel a member of Congress from their position, a “concurrence of two thirds” would be required. That means that at least two thirds of the House, which would include a fair few Republicans, would have to vote for Greene to be expelled. They would also need grounds to do so — namely “disorderly behavior” — but the petulant Greene has done more than enough that qualifies as “disorderly.”

She’s also made enemies of several of her own party members, not the least of whom being Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Greene’s been trying to oust the Republican leader for months now, and there’s little doubt that, should her removal from office actually come to a vote, he’d be in full support. Democrats would almost certainly align to vote against her as well, which means we just need a few more Republicans to sour on Greene’s antics and we could be free from the noisy 50-year-old for good.

