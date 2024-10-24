Was Trump accuser Stacey Williams really an activist for Barack Obama?

Former model Stacey Williams has joined the ever-growing list of individuals accusing Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, but the former president’s press secretary has denied the allegations and implied that this is part of a smear campaign.

What did Stacey Williams say?

Speaking to the Guardian, Williams recounted an incident from 1993 where Jeffrey Epstein, whom she was involved with at the time, brought her to Trump Tower to meet the man himself. Upon their first encounter she was immediately groped by the real estate tycoon, he put his hands on her breasts, waist, and buttocks. Williams believes it was all a part of some “twisted game” between the two men.

Of course, the Trump camp has denied these claims, with the campaign’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt accusing Williams of lying.

“These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false. It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign.”

The statement outright claims that this is a tactic from the opposition to try and smear Trump’s reputation. Sure, it could be I guess – but let’s not pretend his reputation isn’t already in the gutter at this point. But is there any truth to what Leavitt is saying? I mean, can we fact-check her on the Barack Obama activist accusation at least?

Was Stacey Williams an activist for Barack Obama?

Internet sleuths have delved into the model’s political history and discovered several ties to Barack Obama confirming that she was indeed an activist and supporter of the former president. There is also evidence of donations to Obama from Williams.

After Williams left her modeling career behind she even began working for a group called “Clean Tech for Obama,” the goal of those involved was to raise money for the Democratic candidate while promoting environmental issues. Pulling up the media information for pictures of Williams from 2008 on Imago Images the description reads as follows: “Stacey Williams, a former supermodel, is now following her lifelong passion for organizing by working with Clean Tech for Obama.”

Further proof of her support comes from an image supposedly depicting the former model at a fundraiser for Clean Tech for Obama.

Trump’s camp think it’s all part of a conspiracy

So Leavitt wasn’t lying about Stacey Williams’ ties to the former Democratic president. However, she goes even further by saying that Williams’ whole story was contrived by the Harris campaign. individuals online who have dug up the model’s political ties have also used this as proof of it all being a smear campaign against Trump, with many noting the timing of her story coming out.

So Williams has shown support for Obama and the Democratic party in the past – this doesn’t discredit her story, she has receipts and we know Trump is notorious for his behavior around women. Yes, there’s always the possibility that what she’s saying is untrue, anyone can lie about anything at anytime, but it’s a pretty far-fetched leap in logic to suggest supporting an opposing candidate means that she is working with the Democrats to concoct stories about sexual assault.

