‘We are not for sale’: Greenland defies Donald Trump in shock election result that’ll leave him fuming

Donald Trump hasn’t been subtle about his ambitions to seize Greenland. He described his plans to gain “ownership and control” of the island “an absolute necessity,” argued that the residents are desperate to “be with us,” and dangled a carrot in front of voters just before their key election that “we will make you rich…”

Well, it seems Greenlanders are smart enough to see through Trump’s lies, as they’ve turned out in droves to deliver a humiliating rebuke to the White House. The Demokraatit party, who have been sharp critics of Trump, saw their support hugely increase with a 29.9% share of the vote, ending the ruling coalition’s majority. And the fate of the sole pro-Trump party Qulleq? They cratered at the polls, won a measly 1% of votes, and finished dead last. Cue the sad trombone noise.

Former badminton champion and Demokraatit party leader, Jens Frederik Nielson has been unequivocal that Greenland will not bow to Trump. He’s described Trump’s interference in their politics as “a threat to our political independence,” vowed “we must defend ourselves” and said the election should send “a clear message to him that we are not for sale.” In a victorious speech, he underlined Greenland’s position:

““We don’t want to be Americans. No, we don’t want to be Danes. We want to be Greenlanders. And we want our own independence in the future. And we want to build our own country by ourselves, not with his hope.”

Despite this, there’s still widespread paranoia that Trump could simply attempt to seize Greenland by force. Trump has already grimly promised that Greenland will fall under the control of the United States “one way or another” and if faced with a military invasion, there’s little that Greenland could realistically do to resist.

Another note of caution is that Greenland may soon become much more politically vulnerable. There’s a popular push for independence from Denmark, with the victorious Demokraatit party advocating for a gradual separation from the nation. Right now, Trump invading Greenland would be invading the territory of a NATO ally, an act that would cause diplomatic disruption so massive that even he might hesitate.

If they were independent? Well, a couple of platoons of very chilly U.S. Marines touching down outside the capital city of Nuuk with orders to peacefully but firmly seize control of the country would see Trump’s dream become a reality. Sure, there’d be outrage from the United Nations and widespread political discontent that the U.S.A. is overriding Greenlanders’ hard-won independence so soon after they achieved it, but we doubt anyone would be willing to stand up for the island if it meant military action against U.S. soldiers.

That said, this election proves that Trump will have to fight for Greenland. The Greenlanders have turned out in droves to vote for anti-Trump parties and utterly rejected his false promises that he’d make them rich beyond their wildest dreams. Then again, if Trump’s schemes come to pass, maybe there are worse things for Americans than a 51st state full of voters that will forever hate the president’s guts.

