‘We’re going back to plastic straws!’: Donald Trump aims to fix ‘a ridiculous situation’ that won’t affect ‘munching’ sharks

On Friday, President Donald Trump proudly announced he would undo former President Joe Biden’s ban on plastic straws on federal land. By Monday, he signed the executive order and boasted on Truth Social, “We’re going back to plastic straws!” Because nothing says “winning” like bringing back single-use plastic.

Biden’s ban on plastic products — including utensils, bottles, and other containers — aimed to phase out single-use plastics by 2032, reducing waste and promoting the use of recycled materials. While signing the executive order, Trump told reporters he had used paper straws many times, adding that they often fell apart too easily. “If something’s hot, they don’t last very long, like a matter of minutes, sometimes a matter of seconds, it’s a ridiculous situation,” he lamented.

Plastic straws might be more convenient than paper ones, which often break down too quickly, but most see it as a small price to pay to reduce plastic waste. Those frustrated with paper straws have found better alternatives in reusable straws made of stainless steel or glass. Although Biden’s policy was directed toward federal government operations, some municipalities also implemented the ban to help reduce plastic waste.

During his 2020, re-election campaign, Trump used plastic straws to make a statement and sold them on his campaign website. The idea was promoted by his campaign manager Brad Parscale and featured 9-inch red straws engraved with “TRUMP.” Priced at $15 for a pack of 10, the straws were marketed with a pointed message aimed at opponents and environmental advocates: “Liberal paper straws don’t work.”

On Monday, Trump, seemingly unfazed by the environmental impact of his decision, told reporters that he doesn’t believe reversing the plastic straw ban will have much impact on animals, mentioning sharks specifically. “I don’t think that plastic is going to affect a shark very much as they’re eating as they’re munching their way through the ocean,” he stated.

It’s no secret that plastics have a major impact on our oceans and marine and coastal life. It is estimated that the U.S. uses about 500 million plastic straws a day, which amounts to more than 182 billion plastic straws each year. The small, lightweight straws may easily drift into waterways and oceans, contributing to the alarming environmental problem. Each year, about 800 species and 100,000 marine animals die because of plastic debris, and it is projected that by 2050, 99 percent of marine species will be affected by plastic pollution.

By reversing the plastic straw ban, Trump, who wrote, “Enjoy your next drink without a straw that disgustingly dissolves in your mouth!!!,” has prioritized convenience over environmental responsibility, sending a message that the future of the planet is far from his priority.

