‘What a disgusting way to beg for attention and fame’: MAGA journalist gets fact-checked into oblivion after she dares to drag Martin Luther King Jr. into the Donald Trump dumpyard

If there’s one thing that unites the MAGA mob, it’s their unhinged commitment to idiocy. These delusional dumbasses wouldn’t know a fact if it smacked them in their smug, self-righteous faces. Instead, they spend their days concocting wild conspiracy theories and desperately clawing for any scrap of attention they can get, like the pathetic bottom-feeders they are.

These elements combined spectacularly when Naomi Wolf, a journalist once lauded for her feminist perspectives, decided to take a steaming dump on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., one of the greatest heroes in American history, aligning him, of all things, with the tumultuous legacy of Donald Trump. Wolf recounted an incident supposedly taking place in an Uber, where a discussion on civil rights led her to assert that MLK Jr. was a convicted felon.

I was in an Uber with a Virginian driver who was talking about civil rights, and said he would never never vote for a convicted felon. I pointed out that the Rev MLK Jr was a convicted felon. There was a pause. — Dr. Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) September 7, 2024

“There was a pause,” she noted, which might as well have been the driver processing the absurdity of MAGA logic. Quickly, and rightly so, the Twitter community armed with fact-checking prowess, corrected this gross misrepresentation. As users quickly pointed out through X’s community notes feature, MLK Jr. was never a convicted felon. He was once indicted on a felony charge of tax evasion but was acquitted. The jail time he served was for courageously continuing to demonstrate in the face of an injunction obtained by the racist Commissioner Connor – a misdemeanor, not a felony.

In 1963, Birmingham Commissioner of Public Safety Bull Connor obtained an injunction against King and other activists, prohibiting them from participating in demonstrations. King, being the fearless leader he was, chose to defy the injunction and was subsequently arrested. This act of civil disobedience was a testament to King’s dedication to the cause of racial equality and his willingness to risk his own freedom for the greater good. He was not a criminal, and to suggest otherwise is an insult to his legacy and the entire civil rights movement.

On the other hand, the MAGA journalist’s dear leader, Donald Trump, is a man who has built his entire political career on racism, bigotry, and the demonization of anyone who dares to stand up to him. He is a white supremacist who has openly incited violence against people of color, a vicious bully who delights in mocking the disabled and the vulnerable, and a wannabe dictator who seems hellbent on turning America into a real-life version of Margaret Atwood’s Gilead. In contrast, MLK Jr. dedicated his life to advocating for the rights of the oppressed, to building bridges of understanding and compassion, and to creating a world where all people could live with dignity and respect. To even suggest a comparison between these two men is an absurdity of the highest order.

Now that thousands of individuals have proven your statement to be blatantly false, are you going to take it down?



Or just continue with the lies?



Because you know, integrity and all. — ThisWillHold (@ThisWillHold) September 8, 2024

Tragically, Wolf’s descent into the fever swamps of conspiracy theories and misinformation is not a recent phenomenon. Once a trailblazing figure in the feminist movement, she has since morphed into a factory of falsehoods, spewing debunked nonsense on topics ranging from Ebola to ISIS beheadings to COVID-19 vaccines. Her Twitter account was unceremoniously yanked offline in 2021 for spreading anti-vaccine propaganda. In the wake of Wolf’s tone-deaf comparison of King to Trump, Bernice King, the daughter of the legendary civil rights leader, took to Twitter to voice her righteous indignation. She also questioned the motive behind dragging her father’s revered legacy into questionable narratives.

.@naomirwolf, what a disgusting way to beg for attention and fame, Ms. Naomi Wolf. Disgraceful. Dr. King is a saint and a doctor of the church. What do you gain by doing this? His accomplishments and the healing he brought to American people speak for themselves.#BlackLivesMatter — Khosro Raúl Soleimani (he/him) 🪷 (@el_raul) September 7, 2024

It was a mic-drop moment from a woman who has dedicated her life to carrying on her father’s legacy of justice and compassion. Twitter users were equally unimpressed with Wolf’s pathetic attention-seeking antics. One user aptly skewered her actions as a disgusting way to beg for attention, while others eviscerated her deliberate misleading of the public and her reprehensible disservice to King’s memory.

It’s clear that #NaomiWolf was intentionally misleading.

Dr. King’s legacy is too important to be tarnished with falsehoods. This conversation about MLK Jr. never happened, and Wolf’s attempt to distort history is a disservice to his memory. #AlwaysMLKjr — Roxane L Gibson #VoteBlue (@RoxaneLGibson1) September 7, 2024

In a world where the MAGA crowd will do anything for a bit of the spotlight, it’s clear that there is no low they won’t stoop to. It is crucial that we remain vigilant against those who would distort history for their own gain. Naomi Wolf’s attempt to drag Martin Luther King Jr. into the cesspool of MAGA politics is a prime example of this dangerous trend.

