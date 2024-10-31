Forgot password
Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) attends former U.S. President Donald Trump's hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 20, 2024 in New York City. Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney, took the stand again today to finish his cross examination by the defense in the former president's hush money trial. Cohen is the prosecution's final witness in the trial and are expected to rest their case this week. Cohen's $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels is tied to Trump's 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

What happened to Trey Gowdy’s nose?

Did the former representative go under the knife?
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|

Published: Oct 31, 2024 07:26 am

When you’re a notable public figure, the world’s going to pay attention to every slight change in your physical appearance. It’s just one of the things that comes with the job.

Recommended Videos

Trey Gowdy has spent the majority of his career in the public eye, which has put him under intense scrutiny. Some people have observed changes in his physical appearance, particularly his nose, over the years of his career. Discussions on his appearance have led to many rumors and speculations, and while some sound plausible, others are a bit far-fetched. Nonetheless, the general consensus is that Gowdy’s nose has become more pointed and streamlined. 

Who’s Trey Gowdy anyway?

Harold Watson “Trey” Gowdy III is a former politician, federal prosecutor, and TV news host. He graduated from Baylor University and began a career in law afterward. From 1994 to 2000, Gowdy was a federal prosecutor in the District of South Carolina. He spent some years working for a private law firm until 2009 when he began his campaign for a seat in the House of Representatives. 

In 2011, Gowdy took over from fellow Republican Bob Inglis as the U.S. representative for South Carolina’s 4th congressional district. He served four terms in the seat from 2011 to 2019. Gowdy’s tenure as a representative was filled with highs and lows as he was very competent but often clashed with his party. In 2018 when former President Trump claimed that Democrats planted a spy in his campaign team in the 2016 elections, Gowdy publicly went against his claims. In a piece by Politico about the incident, Gowdy was referred to as “one of the GOP’s most versatile and skilled legal experts owing to his background as a federal prosecutor.”

Gowdy is also well known for chairing the United States House Select Committee on Benghazi which was created to investigate the 2012 Benghazi attack. The committee contributed to the discovery of Hilary Clinton’s private email server and spent two years investigating it. He also chaired the House Oversight Committee from 2017 to 2019.

He announced in 2018 that he wouldn’t be seeking re-election as a representative and instead wanted to return to a legal career. Following his political career, he joined the law firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, who he had previously worked with. He also joined Fox News as a host, temporarily hosting Fox News Primetime before getting his own show, Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy

What happened to Trey Gowdy’s nose?

The most common theory about the change in shape of Gowdy’s nose is that he has undergone some plastic surgery. This rumor is usually accompanied by the rumor that Gowdy was in a car accident a few years ago. However, the plastic surgery rumors have never been confirmed. There are also some rumors about Gowdy’s general health, as some believe the TV host’s nose shape change is the result of a weight loss brought about by a private health battle. 

Others believe that any changes in Gowdy’s appearance are simply a result of aging. Publicly though, Gowdy has maintained a healthy front, and looks to be doing well. However, as he is a very private individual, there is still much unknown about the reasons for any changes in his physical appearance. 

Author
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.
