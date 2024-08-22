What is Hakeem Jeffries’ ethnicity?

Hakeem Jeffries, the influential Democratic Congressman representing New York’s 8th Congressional District, has a diverse ethnic background that reflects the multicultural tapestry of America. Born in Brooklyn, New York, on August 4, 1970, Jeffries proudly holds American nationality. However, if we’re looking to get into the minutia of things, his ethnic roots run deep and span across continents.

Jeffries’ ancestry is a blend of African American heritage with connections to Virginia and Georgia, as well as ties to Cape Verde, an island nation off the coast of West Africa. This mix of cultural influences has played a significant role in shaping his identity and worldview.

Is Hakeem Jeffries African American?

Photo by Hakeem Jeffries via Instagram

More specifically, his parents, Marland and Laneda Jeffries, have been instrumental in cultivating his sense of identity. Marland Jeffries, a state substance abuse counselor, comes from an African American background, while Laneda Jeffries, a dedicated social worker, traces her lineage to Cape Verde.

Growing up in central Brooklyn during the 1970s and ’80s, Jeffries was immersed in one of the most important Black urban centers in the country. This environment, rich in African American history, undoubtedly influenced his perspective and understanding of his ethnic identity.

Jeffries’ upbringing was also marked by the influence of the Black Baptist church and hip-hop culture, further connecting him to his African American roots. As the first person of color to lead a party in Congress, Jeffries’ ethnic background serves as a powerful symbol of representation in American politics, with his rise to prominence highlighting the changing face of leadership in the United States and the importance of multicultural voices in forming policy and governance.

Jeffries himself has explicitly acknowledged how his background informs his approach. He has stated that Black progressives like himself tend to view issues through the lens of systemic racism, which has been deeply ingrained in American society for centuries. In essence, he’s committed to addressing issues at their core. Overall, this approach is one resonates with many Americans and serves as an inspiration for greater inclusivity in the nation’s politics.

