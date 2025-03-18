Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt takes a question from a reporter during the daily press briefing at the White House on March 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Leavitt discussed deportations, the economy, Canada, and other topics. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

What is White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s salary?

Huh, so that's how much you get for selling your soul.
David James
David James
|

Published: Mar 18, 2025 05:17 am

In a way, it’s impressive that Karoline Leavitt has ascended to the White House press secretary at the age of just 27. The job demands quick thinking, careful use of language, and a ridiculous level of self-confidence. But in another, more important, way she’s the human sewage outlet through which the lies of the Trump administration spew.

Recommended Videos

Leavitt is about as MAGA as it comes, having caused storms in Saint Anselm College for her outspoken support of Donald Trumps first term policies, before following the tried and tested route of interning at Fox News, moving from there to working within the Trump-era White House press office, running a failed campaign to be selected to the House of Representatives, before landing the plum job she now enjoys.

In just a few weeks she’s carved out a grim reputation, beginning her first press conference with lies about condoms being sent to Gaza. Since then she’s done her best to ensure that the Trump press core is stacked with MAGA-friendly faces, pushing out any media representatives who’d dare to press her on awkward points.

That said, her understanding of what tariffs are appears… questionable.

Her salary

As White House press secretary Leavitt commands an annual salary of $180,000, roughly in line with previous press secretaries. But, for her, this is merely a drop of water in a deep bucket. Leavitt is from a wealthy New Hampshire family with multiple lucrative business interests, apparently receiving a $100,000 inheritance to boost her career.

Beyond that, she can rely on her fabulously wealthy husband Nicholas Riccio. According to The Economic Times, Riccio has a net worth of $6 million due to his lucrative real estate dealings, and poured his considerable wealth into Leavitt’s failed 2022 congressional campaign.

As cosmic karma appears to have gone on permanent vacation, expect Leavitt to only get more wealthy from here on out. Previous Trump press secretaries haven’t spent long in the job, with Trump himself highly critical of any flaws in whoever’s representing him. That said, Leavitt appears to be excelling at reiterating Trump’s chaos firmly and with a straight face, so she may stick around for a while yet.

Even once her tenure in the White House is over, look forward to seeing her clamber aboard the conservative media gravy train that goes straight through Fox News central. Once she emerges from the other side she’ll be cackling and throwing fistfuls of hundos around like a lady Scrooge McDuck before, I dunno, showing up dressed like a Rastafarian duck on The Masked Singer or something.

At just age 27 Leavitt has scored herself a secure future in the lap of luxury as the world burns around her. Perhaps our only real hope is that there are consequences for her soul coming down the line.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content