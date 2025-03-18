What is White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s salary?

Huh, so that's how much you get for selling your soul.

In a way, it’s impressive that Karoline Leavitt has ascended to the White House press secretary at the age of just 27. The job demands quick thinking, careful use of language, and a ridiculous level of self-confidence. But in another, more important, way she’s the human sewage outlet through which the lies of the Trump administration spew.

Leavitt is about as MAGA as it comes, having caused storms in Saint Anselm College for her outspoken support of Donald Trumps first term policies, before following the tried and tested route of interning at Fox News, moving from there to working within the Trump-era White House press office, running a failed campaign to be selected to the House of Representatives, before landing the plum job she now enjoys.

In just a few weeks she’s carved out a grim reputation, beginning her first press conference with lies about condoms being sent to Gaza. Since then she’s done her best to ensure that the Trump press core is stacked with MAGA-friendly faces, pushing out any media representatives who’d dare to press her on awkward points.

That said, her understanding of what tariffs are appears… questionable.

BREAKING: In an unbelievable moment, Karoline Leavitt is fact checked in real time, schooled by an AP reporter "Have you ever paid a tariff? I have. They don’t get charged on foreign countries." This is the kind of pushback we need to see more of.pic.twitter.com/mczMR1thBo — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) March 11, 2025

Her salary

As White House press secretary Leavitt commands an annual salary of $180,000, roughly in line with previous press secretaries. But, for her, this is merely a drop of water in a deep bucket. Leavitt is from a wealthy New Hampshire family with multiple lucrative business interests, apparently receiving a $100,000 inheritance to boost her career.

Beyond that, she can rely on her fabulously wealthy husband Nicholas Riccio. According to The Economic Times, Riccio has a net worth of $6 million due to his lucrative real estate dealings, and poured his considerable wealth into Leavitt’s failed 2022 congressional campaign.

Karoline Leavitt: The cost of eggs is $2 cheaper than they were under Joe Biden.



This is a blatant lie. The cost of eggs is up $3 under Trump. pic.twitter.com/6R0hUjNvTr — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) March 14, 2025

As cosmic karma appears to have gone on permanent vacation, expect Leavitt to only get more wealthy from here on out. Previous Trump press secretaries haven’t spent long in the job, with Trump himself highly critical of any flaws in whoever’s representing him. That said, Leavitt appears to be excelling at reiterating Trump’s chaos firmly and with a straight face, so she may stick around for a while yet.

Even once her tenure in the White House is over, look forward to seeing her clamber aboard the conservative media gravy train that goes straight through Fox News central. Once she emerges from the other side she’ll be cackling and throwing fistfuls of hundos around like a lady Scrooge McDuck before, I dunno, showing up dressed like a Rastafarian duck on The Masked Singer or something.

At just age 27 Leavitt has scored herself a secure future in the lap of luxury as the world burns around her. Perhaps our only real hope is that there are consequences for her soul coming down the line.

