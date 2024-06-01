Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

What was the Biden campaign’s response to Donald Trump’s ‘unhinged’ speech? 

The Biden campaign took off the boxing gloves for this one.
Jon Silman
Jon Silman
|
Published: Jun 1, 2024 03:23 pm

One day after his historic loss in court to become the first former president to be convicted of a crime, Donald Trump gave a lengthy speech from Trump Tower in New York. It was a rambling diatribe about how the trial was rigged, etc — you know the song by now. President Joe Biden responded to what he called an “unhinged” speech and went at Trump with both pistols blazing.

Recommended Videos

The ex-POTUS’ speech from Trump Tower was reminiscent of one he gave nine years ago to announce his campaign, but the circumstances were very different this time. He is a convicted felon now, and boy was he angry. He called the judge “crooked,” the trial “rigged,” and said he had to save the Constitution for some reason.

He also claimed that the case against him was orchestrated by Biden, even though local Manhattan prosecutors do not work for either the White House or the Justice Department. After Trump finished his aimless rant, the Biden campaign released a “Response To Trump’s Unhinged Speech.” It was a no-holds-barred barrage of punches at the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

The response called Trump a “confused, desperate” man rambling about “personal grievances” and lying about the country’s justice system. It said anyone who watched the speech came to an “obvious conclusion: This man cannot be president of the United States.”

The response continued hitting where it would hurt Trump the most, recalling that he was “unhinged by his 2020” loss and “spiraling from his criminal convictions.” He “is consumed by his own thirst for revenge and retribution.” Trump thinks the whole election is about him, the statement said.

“But it’s not. It’s about the American people: lowering their costs, protecting their freedoms, defending their democracy.”

“Donald Trump,” the response said, “is sowing chaos, attacking the rule of law, and fighting for the only thing in the world he gives a damn about: Donald Trump.” Man, they are really going after him.

As for Trump’s criminal convictions, he’ll be sentenced by the “crooked” judge on July 11. Calling the judge names, by the way, is Trump’s unique method of how one should play the victim while raking in the cash from your supporters.

It’s definitely working, too. The Trump campaign raised a record $34.8 million from small donors after he was found guilty. There were so many donations that WinRed, the site that collects money, crashed from the weight of everyone trying to shower Trump in cash. One thing’s for sure though, it’s only going to get more contentious between Biden and Trump from here on out.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Knives Out 3’ decision to cast ‘Bad Sisters’ star Daryl McCormack under fire as his problematic beliefs stop being a secret
Daryl McCormack casting in Knives Out 3
Daryl McCormack casting in Knives Out 3
Daryl McCormack casting in Knives Out 3
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Knives Out 3’ decision to cast ‘Bad Sisters’ star Daryl McCormack under fire as his problematic beliefs stop being a secret
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 1, 2024
Read Article Did Chris Evans sign a bomb?
Chris Evans and signing an Israeli bomb controversy
Chris Evans and signing an Israeli bomb controversy
Chris Evans and signing an Israeli bomb controversy
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Did Chris Evans sign a bomb?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 1, 2024
Read Article ‘I started leaking a little bit’: Joy Behar reveals what she was doing when she found out about Donald Trump’s conviction
Joy Behar on Donald Trump felony conviction
Joy Behar on Donald Trump felony conviction
Joy Behar on Donald Trump felony conviction
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
TV
TV
‘I started leaking a little bit’: Joy Behar reveals what she was doing when she found out about Donald Trump’s conviction
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 1, 2024
Read Article ‘Spirit Airlines just turned into Spirit Cruises’: Plane passengers panic en masse when announcer tells them to prepare for a water landing
TravelTMZ
TravelTMZ
TravelTMZ
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Spirit Airlines just turned into Spirit Cruises’: Plane passengers panic en masse when announcer tells them to prepare for a water landing
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 31, 2024
Read Article What happened to Hoss on ‘Bonanza’
Hoss on Bonanza
Hoss on Bonanza
Hoss on Bonanza
Category: News
News
FYI
FYI
TV
TV
What happened to Hoss on ‘Bonanza’
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Knives Out 3’ decision to cast ‘Bad Sisters’ star Daryl McCormack under fire as his problematic beliefs stop being a secret
Daryl McCormack casting in Knives Out 3
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Knives Out 3’ decision to cast ‘Bad Sisters’ star Daryl McCormack under fire as his problematic beliefs stop being a secret
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 1, 2024
Read Article Did Chris Evans sign a bomb?
Chris Evans and signing an Israeli bomb controversy
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Did Chris Evans sign a bomb?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 1, 2024
Read Article ‘I started leaking a little bit’: Joy Behar reveals what she was doing when she found out about Donald Trump’s conviction
Joy Behar on Donald Trump felony conviction
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
TV
TV
‘I started leaking a little bit’: Joy Behar reveals what she was doing when she found out about Donald Trump’s conviction
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 1, 2024
Read Article ‘Spirit Airlines just turned into Spirit Cruises’: Plane passengers panic en masse when announcer tells them to prepare for a water landing
TravelTMZ
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Spirit Airlines just turned into Spirit Cruises’: Plane passengers panic en masse when announcer tells them to prepare for a water landing
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 31, 2024
Read Article What happened to Hoss on ‘Bonanza’
Hoss on Bonanza
Category: News
News
FYI
FYI
TV
TV
What happened to Hoss on ‘Bonanza’
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 31, 2024
Author
Jon Silman
Jon Silman is a stand-up comic and hard-nosed newspaper reporter (wait, that was the old me). Now he mostly writes about Brie Larson and how the MCU is nose diving faster than that 'Black Adam' movie did. He has a Zelda tattoo (well, Link) and an insatiable love of the show 'Below Deck.'