Where is Ivanka Trump now and will she return to politics?

Jan. 20 marks the first day of Donald Trump’s second term as President of the United States. However, things are going to look very different for the MAGA maniac this time around as it seems his daughter, Ivanka Trump, will not be working for him like she did during his first term.

For most of her adult life Ivanka worked for her father. Prior to his presidency, when Donald was a humble real estate mogul, she was responsible for the expansion of her father’s company’s real estate investment. She then went on to work with Donald on his television projects like The Apprentice, where she filled in for businesswoman Carolyn Kepcher on several occasions. She also joined her father on the campaign trail and when he became president for the first time in 2016 had an office in the White House where she acted as a full-time advisor for Donald.

But those days are far behind her now, and with her father now returning as president many are wondering where his daughter is and what she’s up to now.

What happened to Ivanka Trump?

Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

The daughter of the orange menace made the decision to step back from politics in 2021. She also decided to leave her father’s employ for the first time since she was 23. Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner, and there three children relocated to Miami, Florida and now live a relatively quiet life. She wasn’t seen much at all during her father’s campaign after attempting to rebrand with a more “clean” aesthetic.

In a social media post from 2022 Ivanka addressed the news that her father was running for presidency again, confirming that she would not return to politics regardless of the outcome. She clarified that she still loved her father but that she wanted to prioritize her children and husband this time.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments.”

According to an article from CNN, the results of the election in November haven’t changed Ivanka’s mind, with sources close to her and her family claiming they are content with their new, private life in Miami. However, she did reveal a little more about her position, confessing that she “hates” the “darkness” of politics and calling the presidency the “world’s loneliest position.”

Why did Ivanka Trump leave?

Ivanka had to deal with constant scrutiny and criticism as an advisor and daughter to a man who is fairly controversial. Not only that, but her position somewhat alienated her from her more liberal friends. She also had to shut down the Ivanka Trump clothing brand due to questions of ethics frequently being brought up.

All this is to say that Ivanka’s experience in politics seems to have put her off of the idea for good. So she elected to put her own mental health first and live a quiet life away from the public eye. If only her father had decided to do the same after he lost the election in 2020.

