Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, former first lady Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump, daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, celebrate after Trump officially accepted the Republican presidential nomination on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18.
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘I guess they were at the Harris rally’: Melania and Ivanka dump Donald at his own ‘Women for Trump’ rally, and we all know why

Ivanka and Melania Trump have mysteriously disappeared from public view.
Trudie Graham
Trudie Graham
|

Published: Nov 5, 2024 11:45 am

Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump picked the perfect moment to be notably absent at the tail end of their patriarch’s campaign: a “Women for Trump” rally.

Recommended Videos

The event was full of the family’s dudes, even Tiffany Trump’s husband Michael Boulos was in attendance. On the female side, only Tiffany showed face. Ironic. Come to think of it though, neither Melania nor Ivanka have maintained visibility like they did during Trump’s previous two campaigns.

It would be nice to think they’ve seen the error of their ways and understand the Trump and Vance ticket is not women-friendly, despite the pink signs held by mostly white women in the background of the rally footage. Let’s be honest though, growing a spine now is a little late in the day. Not everyone can be Trump’s outspoken niece, Mary.

Maybe they smell blood in the water. This 2024 election has always seemed like it was going to be close, but sometimes you just have a gut feeling. Ivanka and Melania might be a bit over it all, especially now that they’ve watched this circus three times.

Melania was never a perfect political spouse, even in 2016, but she’s been far more absent this cycle. She’s been seen next to her husband only a few times in recent months — no more than you can count on 10 fingers.

She didn’t speak at the Republican National Convention, which is atypical. Melania also failed to show support in person during key events like Trump’s 78th birthday, the Super Tuesday victory party, and other milestones.

Does anyone ever really know what’s going on with her? She’s been a ghost this entire election cycle, to the point Googling “Are Melania and Trump still together?” is 100% valid. Maybe she hoped he’d put the pen down after the 2020 defeat so she could finally get some time to do whatever it is that she does.

The Ivanka “live, laugh, love” rebrand

Ivanka’s main priority is now a clean girl aesthetic Instagram account. Her “life lessons” shared on X include choosing words that “heal, not harm,” identifying “core values,” and moving your body so that you can “embrace play.”

They don’t quite align with Ivanka, who hasn’t spoken out against her father or brothers, whose only core values are spray tans and a disturbing lack of empathy. Some people have hope she is showing signs of growth, however.

Not everyone agrees on that, of course. And how can they, with Ivanka making little noise about where her personal beliefs lie? As one comment read, “If she writes the tell-all book that explains she has been victimized by Daddy, threatened by mobsters into silence or some plausible explanation for her complicity, I will consider a pardon.” Not holding my breath over here.

Her focus is more pointed toward her own brand, her husband Jared Kushner, and the children they share. That would be perfectly normal if cutesy lifestyle content belonged anywhere near the Trump name.

Another response simply said “complicit,” and dropped a link to the Scarlett Johansson Saturday Night Live sketch of the same name that poked fun at her in 2017 shortly after her father won the presidential election.

We’ll have to sit with Melania and Ivanka’s strange wishy-washy behavior because it’s way too late for any bold statement to distance themselves — entertaining as that would be. But you have to wonder, in an election partially decided by women’s rights, what’s it like putting aside your lived experience of womanhood for a man like Trump?

And what would stepping away from him even look like, when every element of your being is tied to him? We’ll probably never know, and that’s a shame because surprise infighting would have done Kamala Harris’ campaign a favor.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Trudie Graham
Trudie Graham
Trudie is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered with over five years of experience in entertainment journalism. She specialises in film and television, with a specific love of fantasy and sci-fi. You can find her words on the likes of GamesRadar, Technopedia, PCGamesN, The Digital Fix, Zavvi, and Dexerto.