Which Beyoncé song was Kamala Harris given permission to use in her presidential campaign?

Vice President Kamala Harris will run for the presidency with a theme song by Beyoncé that’s been used in multiple social activism movements and protests over the last several years. The song also features one of the most famous rap artists in the world.

Beyoncé actually sung the National Anthem at President Barack Obama’s 2013 inauguration, and also endorsed Hillary Clinton for president in 2016, saying, “I want my daughter to grow up seeing a woman lead our country and knowing that her possibilities are limitless.”

Kamala Harris represents a second chance for Beyoncé’s wish to become a reality, as she campaigns to be elected the first woman president of the United States of America. It’s worth noting that Beyoncé has not yet officially endorsed Harris for president, but one can assume that permitting her to use one of her songs is perhaps itself an endorsement.

CNN reports that the song being used by Harris is from Beyoncé’s 2016 Lemonade album, and features eight different songwriters, including Kendrick Lamar, who also performs on it. The song is titled “Freedom.”

Some of the lyrics include, “I’ma keep running,” and “call me bulletproof,” which, ironically, sounds like it would make a great song for Donald Trump‘s campaign, but one doubts that Trump’s a Kendrick fan. One can assume he doesn’t want to upset Kid Rock either, who is known for blasting Bud Lights into an oblivion.

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, endorsed Kamala Harris for president via Instagram post, saying that Harris is “the very definition of a great leader.”

Acquiring permission from Beyoncé took all but a day, considering Biden officially dropped out of the race two days ago and Kamala was using the song yesterday.

Is Kamala Harris destined to be the president? Either way, she has a Destiny’s Child supporting her.

