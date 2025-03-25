White House insider says everyone there agrees on one thing: ‘Mike Waltz is a ****ing idiot.’

They’re not sending their best, folks. Today, the White House is in turmoil after the jaw-dropping revelation that top US defense officials not only discussed top secret military operations in a group chat on a commercial app, but that organizer and national security advisor Mike Waltz accidentally added one of Donald Trump‘s mortal enemies to the group! Uh-oh!

Said mortal enemy is The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, who blew the story wide open in a bombshell article containing some truly embarrassing screenshots of the conversation. Aside from exposing the likes of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, as immature dolts, it also contained vital operational information about missile strikes on Yemen.

Democrats are rolling their eyes in sheer disbelief, Russia and China are giggling away in the corner, and our allies are questioning whether it’s truly safe to share top secret info with the incompetent chatterboxes in the White House.

My sources tell me that Trump is furious about the leak of military plans in this Signal chat fiasco. It’s a major embarrassment for his administration. Right now, it looks like Mike Waltz, the National Security Adviser who reportedly set up the chat, is the front contender to… — Lev Parnas (@levparnas) March 25, 2025

Make no mistake, this is utterly humiliating for the Trump administration and for Trump personally, who we can guarantee erupted in rage the moment he learned about the story. As such, it’s beginning to look like national security advisor Mike Waltz – who’s only just started the job – has his head on the execution block as Trump sharpens the “you’re fired” axe.

Politico took the temperature inside the Oval Office via their confidential sources, reporting that there’s been “furious discussion” about Waltz’s future. Politico says that “half of them saying he’s never going to survive or shouldn’t survive”, while other aides point out that Waltz has committed the unforgivable sin of putting Trump himself in a “bad position”.

Or, as one “person close to the White House” put it: “Everyone in the White House can agree on one thing: Mike Waltz is a f***ing idiot.”

Other officials mentioned in the piece say that a national security advisor is supposed to be a cautious, intelligent, and safe person. So, inviting the editor of an enormously anti-Trump publication into your secret illegal group chat and spilling top secret beans all over the place just kinda undermines that: “It was reckless not to check who was on the thread. It was reckless to be having that conversation on Signal. You can’t have recklessness as the national security adviser.”

So, start up the band and ask them to play something in 3/4 time, as a certain someone is almost certainly about to Waltz out of the Trump administration in abject and excruciatingly humiliating disgrace. Here’s hoping he’s the first of many.

