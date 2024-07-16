Who is JD Vance’s sister?

With JD Vance announced to be running as Donald Trump’s vice president on July 15, people have started looking into the Ohio senator’s family. And, as far as his sister, Lindsay Ratliff, goes, she seems to be a decent human being.

That is obviously if you take away the elephant in the room, which is obviously how she supports his brother Vance in the 2024 election, meaning she’s also likely rooting for Donald Trump, Vance’s best friend forever for the next four years, about whom Vance talked a lot of smack about in the past.

What do we know about JD Vance’s sister, Lindsay Ratliff?

Lindsay was protective of Vance as a kid. Screengrab via NBC News

Both JD and Lindsay grew up in Middletown, Ohio, where they continue to live today. They had a tough childhood, with their father leaving them when they were kids, and their mother being a drug addict. That’s why both of them were taken and raised by their grandparents, whom they cutely called “Papaw and Mamaw.” When things got dire, Lindsay recalled she never thought of calling 911, but of calling her grandmother, Mamaw instead.

Lindsay is five years older than JD Vance and was immensely protective of her younger brother when the two were kids. When their mother was arrested after James had to jump out of the car when she threatened to kill them both, it was Lindsay who came to pick him up, according to Vance himself in the interview with Megyn Kelly.

I would die for that kid, and I know he would too. Lindsay told in NBC News’ video

While James was growing up with their grandmother, Lindsay got married and gave birth to three kids, though, in the interview with Megyn Kelly she admitted how much guilt eats her up for not being able to help her brother more when they were kids. But, in the end, they were kids, and even James said she should “feel guilty at all about it.” Wow, that’s actually quite common sense for someone running alongside Trump in the presidential race.

Lindsay also stood in Vance’s defense in 2016 against online criticism. “The kid has never done wrong in my eyes. J.D. has a part of my soul that nobody will ever have, and I’ll protect him until the day I die. Whenever things were falling apart, my first thought was always him,” she told Dayton Daily News, via People.

Like showed in the interview with Megyn Kelly, JD Vance returned to having contact with his mother, at least seven years ago, when the piece came out. As of now, his sister Lindsay is also apparently living in their hometown, Middletown. She’s doing so with her husband Kevin and three kids, while also being close to their mother, according to Times Now News.

Additionally, JD is proud of Lindsay and regularly comes to her to ask for guidance. Well, once again, while we couldn’t have said much good about Trump and his associates, you have to admit Vance and Lindsay’s sibling’s connection is nice enough.

