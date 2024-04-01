Who is the Texas man who changed his name to ‘Literally Anybody Else’ and is he actually in the running for president?

Amongst the ever-growing amount of concerns surrounding the 2024 presidency, one of the biggest pertains to U.S. voters being frustrated by the lack of diverse candidates in the race. As a result, voters are disgruntled while feeling as though Donald Trump and Joe Biden are the only two possible choices for president when November rolls around.

As frustrating as it truly is that the same two candidates from the 2020 presidential election are now both options again for the Republican and Democratic party, respectively, perhaps presenting voters with another option will be a saving grace for many folks. Of course, we’re talking about an additional candidate by the name of “Literally Anybody Else” — a third option who has been unexpectedly tossed into the presidential mix.

So with the fresh-faced candidate garnering heaps of attention over the last few days, let’s dive in and uncover who the man actually is, and if he’s going to be in the running against both Trump and Biden this November.

Who is Literally Anybody Else, and is he actually running for president?

Screengrab via YouTube / Fox

Before changing his name to Literally Anybody Else, the aforementioned candidate went by his real name, Dustin Ebey. Back in January, Ebey, who is a seventh-grade math teacher and army veteran from Texas, legally changed his name after insisting that U.S. citizens deserve a better candidate instead of the same two politicians running for president again.

What initially started as an innocent joke eventually became a serious campaign, with Ebey purchasing and building up his own website after it was officially announced that both Biden and Trump would be back on the ballot this November. As a result, Ebey urged that Americans “deserve something better” and is adamant about “neutralizing the nonsense” in regards to the upcoming election.

To truly embark on his mission, Ebey is urging for 113,000 signatures from Texas voters in order to ensure that his name will be on the election ballot. Even if the signatures aren’t obtained, Ebey has encouraged voters to still write his name on the ballot in favor of change.