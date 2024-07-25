Why did a Fox News guest refer to Kamala Harris as the ‘original Hawk Tuah girl?’

The same day Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade used the word “colored” live on air, referring to a historically Black sorority (or was it “college?” — we think the evidence is pretty clear), an Alec Lace clip surfaced, in which Lace (a guest of Fox News) called Kamala Harris the “original Hawk Tuah girl.”

Recommended Videos

Lace made the “Hawk Tuah” comment on July 5, 2024 — after President Biden’s subpar debate performance, but before he dropped out of the race and made Harris the presumptive Democratic nominee. Referring to Harris, the conservative podcaster and author said, ” … she is the original Hawk Tuah girl — that’s the way she got where she is, and the party is going downhill if it’s in her hands.”

The viral “Hawk Tuah” girl is 22-year-old Haliey Welch. On TikTok, Welch was asked for a go-to sex move, and she responded, “Oh you gotta give him that Hawk Tuah, and spit on that thing.” And with that, Welch, now an online celebrity, became known as the “Hawk Tuah girl. So, on the face of it, Harris and Welch couldn’t be farther apart, so why, then, would Lace make the comparison?

Kamala Harris has long faced allegations she ‘slept her way to the top’

Did I go too far on FOX News calling Kamala Harris the OG Hawk Tuah girl or am I right over the target?



pic.twitter.com/injGz2VOr4 — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) July 23, 2024 via Alec Lace/X

What’s behind Alec Lace’s sexist and inappropriate joke is the longstanding allegations that Kamala Harris got where she is today by sleeping with a married man, California politician Willie Brown. Brown was separated from his wife when they dated, and Brown has spoken openly about their relationship. Regardless of the details of what happened, suggesting Harris only found success through sexual favors has followed her throughout her career, as it has for many other professional women.

With Harris now the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, Lace shared the clip on X captioned, “Did I go too far on FOX News calling Kamala Harris the OG Hawk Tuah girl or am I right over the target?” Even Fox News host Dagen McDowell said “That was harsh” when it happened. Based on the response to Lace’s post, many agree what he has really achieved.

“If you want to alienate moderate female voters, you are right over the target,” and, “I’d rather someone with your mouth/face never referenced anything sexual ever again, if I’m honest,” were the reigning sentiments from the sane population of America. Which…. outnumbers the ones’ whose ability to recognize disgusting entities like Alec Lace has been torpedoed.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy