You’ve seen her on socials, but the infamous ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl is about to become a TV star

Is she going to be spitting facts?
Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Jul 8, 2024 08:00 am

If you’ve opened Instagram Reels or TikTok at least once in the past three weeks, it’s impossible for you to have missed Hailey Welch, the Hawk Tuah meme girl. The girl from Nashville is using her new fame well and is reportedly about to become a TV Star.

By the end of June, everyone on social media had heard how to please their man, courtesy of Hailey’s unforgettable advice. She was asked for a top tip in a street interview arranged by Tim&DeeTV, and had a hilarious answer that you’ve probably heard hundreds of times by now. “Oh you gotta give him that Hawk Tuah, and spit on that thing,” Welch said. Little did she know, it started her road to fame.

In the past three weeks, numerous memes were made using Welch’s clip. I’ve seen people meme how “Hawk Tuah” is a perfect way for a man to buy you jewelry. I heard the sound in a parody of Belinda Carlisle’s Heaven is a Place on Earth. And little did everybody know the “Hawk Tuah!” seems to have landed Welch a TV career.

Welch now has an agent and, according to TMZ, they’ve secured her a TV show. No of the details leaked yet, but we’re certain that get famous by describing a NSFW scene on Tiktok, you’ll probably do fine on TV.

Whether this will actually end up on air is anyone’s guess, but Welch’s popularity is skyrocketing right now. And as much as we know Hollywood, someone will certainly try to use her fame to grab a slice of cake for themselves. Just don’t spit on it, okay?

