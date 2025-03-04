‘Out-of-touch narcissist’: Casey Anthony tries to rebrand herself on TikTok and the internet is having none of it

It’s been a while since anybody thought about Casey Anthony, but with the way 2025 has been going so far, should it really come as a surprise that she’s crawled out of whatever hole she’s been living in for the past few years and tried to rebrand herself online again?

Recommended Videos

The woman branded as “America’s most hated mom” due to the suspicious death of her daughter, Caylee Anthony, posted a video to TikTok on March 1st. In it, she reintroduced herself, claiming to be a legal advocate and telling viewers, “I’ve been in the legal field since 2011.”

During the three-minute-video, which I won’t be linking out to here, she states that her goal is to use the platform thrust upon her to “help give a voice to people” before directing people to her Substack. She also labels herself as a proponent for the LGBTQ community and women’s rights, although I don’t think anyone in those communities would knowingly accept her help, nor would they appreciate her using them as tools to try and alter the public’s perception of her.

People did not respond kindly

Casey Anthony is an out-of-touch narcissist. No one wants to hear from you, bye. pic.twitter.com/jLSy9eoXNz — Lacy (@lacyluu) March 3, 2025

As you’d expect, the comments on Anthony’s video were disabled, but that didn’t stop people from making their own video responses. People did not accept her return to the internet, with most expressing outrage that she’s not only free when many think she’s guilty of murder, but she’s also twisting the narrative in her favor once more. One TikTok account, @jayyandabby, responded saying “You can’t re-introduce yourself. We know who you are.”

TikToker @jahlen.johnson posed a number of unanswered questions to Anthony’s 2011 murder trial via another video response. Of course, it’s very doubtful she will ever address these.

Why do people dislike Casey Anthony so much?

In case you’re unaware of the case that rocked the U.S. over 15 years ago, Anthony’s two-year-old daughter, Caylee, was reported missing in 2008. In 2011, Anthony was tried for her murder. The case relied on a lot of circumstantial evidence, which wasn’t enough to convict her, although her behavior and actions led most to believe she was guilty — mainly her failure to report her daughter missing for 31 days. She was also seen partying and generally acting carefree during that 31-day period despite allegedly not knowing where her daughter was.

After the trial, more evidence was found on her computer that suggested she may not be guilty. Search history on a computer in her home revealed that someone had looked up methods for “fool-proof” suffocation. While she was not found guilty in court, the court of public opinion has seen enough to make up its mind, and most people don’t think she should have a platform in any capacity.

Casey Anthony reemerges every few years

This isn’t the first time Anthony has tried to make a return to the public eye. Back in 2022, people were up in arms after she featured in a Peacock docuseries focusing on the murder of Caylee Anthony. She also started a “video-diary” series online back in 2011, but the internet shut her down then too.

On her Substack, Anthony has already mentioned getting the law involved over threats, libel, and slander and has vowed to continue doing what she’s doing regardless of what people say. But the internet never forgets, so it’s difficult to see this new endeavor bearing much success for her.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy