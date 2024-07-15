Why did Judge Aileen Cannon dismiss Donald Trump’s classified documents case?

Just when it seemed like Donald Trump was finally facing consequences for his actions, the nation is forced to watch as he once again walks away nearly scot-free.

Trump was found guilty in a fair trial and slapped with 34 felony counts, but the chances of him facing up to that particular helping of legal consequences ahead of the 2024 election are looking more and more unlikely. Now yet another dire legal matter has been slapped aside by a Trump-appointed judge, allowing the former president and current threat to our democracy to once again shirk the law in favor of his own interests.

Why was the classified documents case against Trump dismissed?

Donald Trump is a criminal. We have concrete proof of that fact, compounded by numerous rulings from the United States legal system detailing the many ways the former president has abused the system to his own advantage. Despite that fact, and a heaping helping of guilty verdicts, the man has yet to actually face consequences. He’s been labeled as a felon, sure, but until he actually sees the inside of a jail cell he’s free and clear in the minds of many Americans.

Its happening all over again, after Judge Aileen Cannon — a Trump appointee — tossed out the classified documents case against the former president, once again allowing him to dodge repercussions. In 2023, Trump was charged with removing classified documents from the White House, and later resisting attempts by the government to retrieve them, but that charge turned out to be short-lived.

Cannon breezily killed the case on the morning of July 15, citing the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith as her reason. According to Cannon, his involvement violated the Constitution, something she leaned on as her only real reason in dismissing the case.

“In the end, it seems the Executive’s growing comfort in appointing ‘regulatory’ special counsels in the more recent era has followed an ad hoc pattern with little judicial scrutiny,” Cannon said. The ruling puts an end — at least this time — to one of the strongest cases against Trump, something that bodes ill for the future of our country.

We’re proving to Trump and his ilk, with each fresh failing of our legal system, that the law does not apply to them. With each new decision, leading to each new legal loophole, we’re empowering them further, and breaking down the structure that once allowed this nation to thrive.

