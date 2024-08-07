Why did Tim Walz get into politics?

Tim Walz is a lot of things: a father, a former teacher, the guy who started calling Republicans “weird,” and someone who has made Americans feel some hope again. Now that all eyes are on him after Kamala Harris named him as her VP pick, everyone is looking into his background and wondering how he transitioned from working at a school to working in politics.

While the most nauseating part of an election is when Republicans try to find skeletons in a Democratic candidate’s closet, learning about Walz’s background only makes him even more likable. What is the story of his political origins?

What is the reason Tim Walz wanted to go into politics?

In August 2020, four years before he would go on to become one of the most talked-about politicians of 2024, Walz tweeted about why he became interested in politics. He explained that he wanted to hear George W. Bush speak one day in 2004 in Mankato, Minnesota, which is where Walz is from. He went with two students. But, in a disappointing turn of events, they weren’t allowed to watch. Why? Because the students had been volunteers for Democratic candidates. Not to mention he, a military vet, was being turned away

Walz thought it was unacceptable that students wouldn’t be able to see “the historical moment of a sitting president” in the place where they live. While someone else might have shrugged this off and moved on with their day (while telling the frustrating story to friends and family), Walz realized he should enter the Governor race, and his whole life changed. And he changed the lives of many others, too, for the better.

It was at this moment that I decided to run for office. While I had a passion for politics, I had never been overly involved in political campaigns, and many people thought that a high school teacher and football coach didn’t stand a chance. — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 17, 2020

Walz didn’t waste any time, which makes sense given what the world has learned about him since Harris chose him. He has worked in politics since 2004 when, according to Politico.com, he worked on the campaign to elect John Kerry. After his 12-year tenure in the House of Representatives, which began in 2006, he was elected Minnesota governor in 2018.

While Walz shared his story on X because Donald Trump was gearing up to speak in his Minnesota small town, his words are as relevant today as they were then. He managed to motivate anyone who has been waiting to take a risk or make a change while also letting people get to know him better. He tweeted that he reflected on “the next generation of leaders” and added some inspirational advice: “Don’t wait for your moment, take it. You may just be governor someday.”

Walz has accomplished a lot of good, and it’s refreshing and admirable that he wanted to work in politics to help the unfortunate political divide that has formed between the two parties in the Trump era. Whether he’s making an official speech or sharing his heart on social media, Walz shows that he’s compassionate and respectful, and many other politicians should follow his lead.

