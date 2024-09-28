Why did Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet with Donald Trump?

The relationship between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former U.S. President Donald Trump has been tumultuous, to say the least.

Trump has been vocal in his criticism of Zelenskyy’s handling of the war in Ukraine, while Zelenskyy has fired back, questioning Trump’s ability to broker peace. But in a surprising turn of events, the two leaders met face-to-face in New York on Sept. 27, 2024, leaving many wondering: What brought these former foes together?

The bad blood between Zelenskyy and the GOP presidential candidate dates back to 2019 when Trump found himself embroiled in a scandal that would ultimately lead to his impeachment. In a now-infamous phone call, Trump pressured Zelenskyy to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden, and his son Hunter, allegedly withholding military aid to Ukraine as leverage. The incident sparked outrage and accusations of abuse of power, with Trump becoming only the third U.S. president in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives

The animosity between the two leaders has only grown. Zelenskyy has openly criticized Trump, stating that he “doesn’t really know how to stop the war.” Meanwhile, Trump has been critical of U.S. funding for Ukraine, and his running mate, JD Vance, has even suggested that Ukraine should cede territory to Russia to end the conflict. So, why the sudden change of heart? Could it be that Trump, who once praised Putin as a “genius” and “very savvy,” is now seeking to distance himself from the Russian leader who recently ditched him?

Jokes aside, it’s not uncommon for foreign leaders to meet with presidential candidates from both parties ahead of an election. In fact, it’s a tradition that dates back decades. In 1960, John F. Kennedy met with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev just weeks before the presidential election. More recently, in 2008, then-candidate Barack Obama met with several foreign leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Trump himself has been busy on the diplomatic front, meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, and the prime minister of Qatar in recent days. But it was his meeting with Zelenskyy that garnered the most attention.

What did the two leaders discuss during their meeting at Trump Tower in New York?

According to reports, Trump and Zelenskyy discussed the war in Ukraine, with both leaders agreeing that the conflict must end. Trump reportedly told Zelenskyy that he has a “very good relationship” with both him and Putin and that if elected, he could help resolve the conflict quickly. Zelenskyy, for his part, emphasized that Putin cannot be allowed to win and that Ukraine must emerge victorious.

Whether Trump’s interest in ending the war in Ukraine is genuine or simply a political ploy remains to be seen. As observers, we can only watch, wait, and perhaps wager on the outcomes of such unlikely alliances. But while their past differences may not be forgotten, Zelenskyy and Trump’s willingness to come together and discuss a path forward is a glimmer of hope in an otherwise bleak situation.

