Woman fired from job after saying ‘I hope Trump deports you’ to waiter at Mexican restaurant

A real estate agent has lost her job after leaving an incredibly offensive message intended for her waiter on the receipt for her meal – and she didn’t even tip.

While Donald Trump’s abhorrent policies may have given certain people the confidence to feel they can be their true racist selves, we aren’t quite there yet, and as such, there are consequences for openly bigoted actions. According to an article from Indy100, the incident occurred in a Mexican restaurant called Cazuelas, located in Columbus, Ohio. The woman, identified as Stephanie Lovins, left a note that read, “I hope Trump deports you,” along with another note in the tip section that read, “zero, you suck.”

What event led to such an uncalled-for remark?

Not that there’s any excuse for writing such an offensive message, but the reason for Lovins’ outrage is particularly pathetic. Reportedly she was upset about the restaurant’s policy which only allowed the use of “one coupon per table,” not an unreasonable policy, and definitely not the waiter’s fault either. After the incident, Cazuelas released a statement calling out the behavior.

Image via Cazuela’s Grill/Facebook

So we have a racist who treats hospitality staff like lesser human beings – this woman is just ticking all the boxes for being an insufferable and generally unpleasant member of society. The racist note was shared to Facebook by an employee of the restaurant, along with a caption that read, “Yall hate us but love our food. Shame on you, Stephanie, for not saying it with your chest.” Stephanie had tried to scribble out her name, but it was still readable on the merchant copy. Oopsies.

The woman initially tried to deny all knowledge

After being named and shamed on Facebook, Lovins no doubt knew that she’d opened herself up to potential dismissal from her job, which is why she tried to deny any knowledge of the incident, claiming in a post to Facebook that her card had been stolen.

“My credit card was lost/stolen, and someone attempted to use it. Thanks for the notifications! This has been reported through my bank,”

Unfortunately for her, she wasn’t off the hook, as the restaurant reviewed CCTV footage and confirmed that it was in fact Lovins who had been dining at the establishment. Double oopsies.

And as very often happens with people who publicly out themselves as the hateful individuals they are, Lovins was terminated from her role as a real estate agent with her employer, Century 21. The company released a statement confirming as such.

“After investigating the situation and connecting with the respective broker, as all companies affiliated with the CENTURY 21 brand are independently owned and operated, we can confirm that this agent is no longer affiliated with the brand.”

A member of Stephanie’s own family also made a statement on Facebook to condemn her actions.

Image via Mike Lovins/Facebook

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe was set up for Ricardo, the server who had the misfortune of serving Stephanie.

In the past couple of months we’ve seen more than a few people lose their jobs over hateful rhetoric. Back in January, one woman went on a racist rant in which she referred to immigrants as “sub-human,” the internet quickly did its thing and found out who this person was, resulting in her promptly being fired. In other news, Republican voters are quickly starting to regret their votes as DOGE cuts and Trump’s trade wars plunge the country into financial turmoil. How long until these people realize that Trump’s vision for America benefits nobody?

