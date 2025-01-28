‘Ugly inside and out’: Despicable woman calls immigrants ‘subhuman’ in jaw-dropping rant

Every day it gets harder and harder to maintain faith in humanity. With the despicable ICE raids going on across the country right now it’s difficult to remain positive, but for some people the suffering of other human beings inexplicably brings them joy.

Hardly a week into Donald Trump’s second term as president and it already feels as though society is tearing itself apart at the seams. While the orange overlord is busy focusing on deportations and renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, the price of groceries continues to skyrocket, and the lives of hardworking people become more and more dystopian.

Mass deportations have been reported on this last week, with hundreds already being arrested and even more expected to follow. Regardless of how they may have got here, it’s important to remember that the undocumented are human beings who were only trying to make a better life for themselves and their families, and to relish their pain is simply deplorable. And yet, one woman has done exactly that, taking to TikTok to mock those who are being targeted by the Trump administration.

As you’d expect the video, originally posted by user @hot_take_melody, received a ton of negative backlash resulting in her account being made private pretty swiftly. But as we all know, once something is out there on the internet it’s out there forever, and so the controversial clip has been making the rounds on places like Reddit, where you can see the video in question and where people have been blasting the woman for her inhuman views.

The minute-long clip is enough to make your blood boil, but the gist is that this woman not only doesn’t care that families are being separated, but that she actually takes pleasure in that fact. She also says that the Jan. 6 rioters were the real victims being separated from their families, which has to be some sort of bad joke, right? Then she goes one step further into full on white supremacy rhetoric by calling those affected by the deportation policies “subhuman,” which is ironic considering she appears to lack any sort of humanity whatsoever.

While Donald Trump’s election win might have indicated it was safe for heartless racists like this to come crawling out of the woodwork there is some small comfort in the fact that many people out there won’t tolerate this kind of hate speech. Responses on TikTok from popular creators like @TizzyEnt called her out — you can watch the TikTok in question here — while Reddit users called her “Ugly inside and out.”

Furthermore, her real name and place of work were quickly found, and so the denizens of the internet proceeded to review bomb the company, which resulted in her being fired as confirmed by a statement to Facebook from her workplace.





While some might say attacking a person’s livelihood is taking things too far, it’s important to remember that you represent your place of employment, so if you do or say deplorable things in a public space, your employer is well within their rights to let you go. The same rules apply to everyone, not just MAGA.

The U.S. still labels itself as a free country so she’s free to say what she wants, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t consequences for saying objectively disgusting things like that. Most people who share her views at least have the common sense to keep it to themselves but she said it with her chest and now she’s in the “finding out” part of FAFO.

