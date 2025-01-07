Trump’s Gulf of Mexico name change, explained

Tacky, impractical, and basically pointless: yes, another Donald Trump suggestion has been spewed from the mouth of the soon-to-be president.

The failed steak salesman has a long track record of saying ridiculous things. This happens so often that many close to him (and most people who aren’t in his cult) believe he is suffering from some kind of brain damage. However, in recent weeks his handlers seem to have really lost their grip on their man, with the former Home Alone 2 star really going off the rails with his pronouncements.

In addition to claiming he is going to annex Canada and Greenland, the failed casino owner has now also said that he will rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America,” as per Politico.

In his usual rambling style that seems to captivate those who have suffered severe head injuries, Trump said:

“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring. That covers a lot of territory…The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate.”

The comment was linked to a wider issue that the Trump team sees with America’s two closest neighbors: that the States has a massive trade deficit with both Mexico and Canada. Trump has said he will seek to address this via tariffs. There is a wide body of evidence that tariffs increase prices for consumers, but we’re sure his supporters will be happy to have less money in their pockets as long as they can say the n-word with more freedom.

Ovservers might think that the policy of renaming the Gulf of Mexico seems stupid, and that opinion is backed by the fact that Marjorie Taylor Greene immediately jumped on the bandwagon. The famously slow representative for Georgia posted on X, stating that she would introduce legislation to change the name of the geographical feature.

President Trump’s second term is off to a GREAT start.



I’ll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America! pic.twitter.com/uFlrNkw7c6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 7, 2025

The Gulf of Mexico is a section of the Atlantic that is surrounded by Mexico’s eastern coast and America’s southern coast. The region is known for incredible biodiversity, stunning shoreline, and the fact it accounts for around 14% of the U.S’s crude oil and natural gas production. It was also the site of the horrifying Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Whether or not Trump can get the international community to call the body of water the Gulf of America depends on a number of factors. However, there is every chance that this is just a flight of fancy from the incoming president and former Apprentice host, designed mostly to get a rise out of people and to show his base that he is sticking it to the man. What man things are being stuck to is yet to be confirmed, but as we’ve learned since 2015, Trump and his cult aren’t exactly known for things like rationality, or even basic logic.

But, hey: at least he’s not promising to cage kids again, and it’s better than trying to make a child sex trafficker the attorney general.

