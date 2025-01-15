Wow, Donald Trump is already taking credit for the Israel/Hamas ceasefire despite having nothing to do with it

After 15 months of brutal fighting in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the deaths of more than 40,000 innocent civilians on the Palestinian side, Israel and Hamas today announced that a ceasefire deal has finally been struck, with the United States and regional Arab countries like Qatar mediating between the two parties. President Joe Biden has already released a statement to the press in the White House, but not before Donald Trump swooped in to take the credit for months of arduous negotiations.

Ever since the surprise attack on Israeli territory on Oct. 3, 2023, the Middle East has been embroiled in a devastating war on numerous fronts. The Israeli Air Force began retaliatory strikes against Hamas in the heart of the Gaza Strip, with the ground forces completely blocking the city off and systematically targeting places claimed to be harboring Hamas fighters. As the war raged on in the eastern Levant, other proxy groups backed by Iran’s so-called Axis of Resistance, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis, and even smaller military groups in Iraq and Syria, began a guerrilla campaign against IDF.

Even Iran itself got directly involved in the conflict and had a brief clash with Israel, and the situation has been tense between Tehran and Tel Aviv ever since. More than 50,000 civilians, many of whom are women and children, have died as a result of Israeli air strikes into the Strip, Southern Lebanon, and Syria, and the situation in Gaza has been described as a humanitarian crisis by many international watchdogs.

Fortunately, after months of mediation and talks, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire deal, which will see the release of hostages on both sides and an inflow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, whose population had been beleaguered by famine and disease for months.

As President Biden explained during his press release, this is the same ceasefire deal that was proposed in May, and accepted unanimously by the United Nations and many other countries around the world. The first phase will see the release of some hostages and the complete withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza, and Biden promises that phase two will mark a “permanent end to the war.”

All of this is great news for the region, and specifically the nearly two million displaced Palestinians who have had to live in inhumane conditions over the past year. It will also probably go down as Joe Biden’s last act in office before Trump and his team take over on Jan. 20, but you can trust the imperious Covfefe to take the credit for this deal too.

Trump took to his Truth social page today to go on another on-brand rant about how everyone should thank him for this ceasefire deal.

When Biden was asked during his statement to the press if Trump had anything to do with this ceasefire deal, he simply smirked and said, “Is that a joke?” before leaving the podium. Yes, Mr. President, Donald Trump is a joke; a joke that’s being played on the world, and not a very funny one, either.

For those who don’t know. Joe Biden is President. He got the deal done. Not Trump. This is really sad. pic.twitter.com/suhi5bAIfD — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 15, 2025

Biden confirmed that the details of the ceasefire deal have been discussed with Trump’s team, of course, but that in no way suggests Trump himself had anything to do with the ceasefire or the talks that preceded it. His only contribution to the effort may have been another social media post a week ago, where he threatened to unleash hell on the Middle East if the hostages weren’t released. He’s quite the negotiator, this Trump fella, even if it always comes off as unnecessary hawkish behavior for a man who ought to be carrying the dignity of the office of the president of the most powerful nation on the planet.

