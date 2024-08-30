‘Yes, this is how to win over suburban women in swing states’: Donald Trump’s campaign is imploding before our very eyes and these 4 headlines prove it

I don’t want to jinx things by saying it’s over for Donald Trump, but at this point his entire campaign has devolved into such a mess that it’s hard to imagine him winning anything.

It’s clear Trump and the people who support him weren’t really prepared for Joe Biden to tap out and have Kamala Harris step in as his replacement. It seems many Republicans were banking on the “Joe Biden is old and tired” argument to allow them to breeze through to the election. Now that they don’t have that to fall back on, it’s plain as day just how bad Trump and his MAGA cult truly are.

The Trump campaign has a lot of work to do if they hope to compete with the Democrats. Recent data certainly suggests that key demographics, including young Black women and Latinas, are registering to vote in record numbers, suggesting people are fired up for this election, and I’m willing to bet the majority of those registering won’t be voting Republican. Despite this, Trump and his associates continue to shoot themselves in the foot with backwards and misogynistic views that are only going to lose them votes.

Over on X, one user shared a collection of headlines reporting on Trump, JD Vance, and those who support them making crude remarks directed at Kamala Harris, and revolving around her being a woman. I don’t know, call me old fashioned, but I feel like a little bit of class and decency isn’t much to ask for when you’re talking about a potential world leader, and yet Trump and his cronies can’t even do that.

Yes, this is how to win over suburban women in swing states. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ORgK6sTROk — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 29, 2024

This isn’t going to help him win over women voters

Of course, by now we’ve come to expect playground level insults from old Don — it’s his go to tactic when he’s got nothing substantial to criticize his opponents for. But aside from being childish, this is just plain stupid from a PR perspective. Does he realize that if he wants a chance in hell of winning this election, he’s going to have to appeal to other demographics aside from redneck white males?

According to The New York Times the former president reposted a crude sexual remark about Harris to Truth Social that suggested she traded sexual favors in order to further her own career. It goes without saying that there’s no evidence to back this up so it pretty much amounts to slander. How is he expecting to win over women voters when he’s being so crass about another woman?

There are plenty of significant swing states across the U.S. with thousands of undecided female voters — do you think they’ll vote for Donald after seeing how he talks about women in power like Kamala? Of course, we know that there are more than a few Trump supporters who would like to see women’s right to vote taken away, but we’re not there yet, and hopefully we never will reach that point.

If Trump was a smart man, he’d at least pretend to not be a raging misogynist. But then again, I’m glad he’s showing his true colors; watching him and his buddies screw themselves over will never not be funny.

