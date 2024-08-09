‘Your mom is awaiting trial for felony trespass’: Lauren Boebert tried to erase Kamala Harris’ husband but was swiftly reminded to focus on her own family’s issues, thanks

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, Republican and spooky, they’re altogether ooky… They’re the Boebert family. And yet Lauren Boebert apparently never learned that those in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.
The Coloradan representative, MAGA’s answer to Morticia Addams, started spewing more inflammatory nonsense on X this week when she claimed that “the Democrat Party has now fully morphed into the Hamas Party.” Boebert attempted to allege that presidential candidate Kamala Harris “couldn’t stomach a Jewish man on the ticket,” so she went with her official running mate, Tim Walz. “How could any Jewish American vote for this ticket?” was how Bobo ended her ridiculous rant.
Because apparently Boebert is either ignorant enough to still not know this or she’s deliberately and willfully spreading misinformation (in all likelihood, it’s probably a little from column a, a little from column b), here is your helpful daily reminder: Kamala Harris’ husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is Jewish.
As this is a fairly well-known fact, Boebert’s mad mutterings were even more quickly dismissed than normal on this occasion, with replies wondering why she was “more ‘tin foil hat’ tonight than usual.”
Others accurately pointed out that Boebert and her fellow Trump Munsters would’ve been just as critical if Harris had appointed a Jewish running mate: “If she had chosen Shapiro you would be criticizing her for choosing a non-Christian.”
Instead of trying to erase Harris’ husband from existence, then, maybe Boebert should spend some more time focusing on her own family. “How could anyone with a shred of decency vote for a convicted felon? How could anyone with half a brain vote for you?” began one dissenter in a colorful counter-attack, before pointing out the many black sheep in the Boebert family tree.
Bobo’s critics often point out how she elected to support Donald Trump at his own criminal trial but didn’t do the same for her son, Tyler, when he was charged on 22 counts (including five felonies) — she even failed to get a lawyer to represent him in court. Her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, similarly plead guilty to reckless endangerment this past June and, as the tweeter points out, her “mom is awaiting trial for felony trespass.” Although, to be entirely accurate, Boebert’s mother, Shawna Bentz, recently had a felony trespassing charge dismissed — after evading the authorities since 2016.
So put a witch’s shawl on, and get a broomstick you can crawl on, Lauren, and next time maybe think before you tweet. Strange, deranged, detained… That’s the Boebert family for you.
Published: Aug 9, 2024 07:58 am