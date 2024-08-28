‘Pretty spineless’: YouTube loudmouth Piers Morgan criticizes Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for ‘holding hands’ in new CNN interview

We already know Piers Morgan simply cannot resist licking the boots of his MAGA mate, Donald Trump, but recently it seems he’s been struggling to find any valid criticism of Trump’s opposing candidate, Kamala Harris, opting to call out a nonsensical nitpick on X.

Recommended Videos

Posting to his almost 9 million followers on the social media platform, Morgan shared a post from CNN announcing a joint interview with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. For some reason, Piers has a problem with Tim Walz being there, calling Harris “spineless” for needing “a bloke beside her for this interview.”

Pretty spineless for the woman seeking to smash the ultimate feminist glass ceiling and become America’s first female president, to need a bloke beside her for this interview to hold her hand. I hope Dana’s first question is: ‘Madam Vice President, what’s HE doing here?’ https://t.co/hsmRLqhiQs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 28, 2024

You can practically hear his smug voice as you read his post. I bet he really thinks he destroyed the Democratic Party and their liberal feminist agenda with his flawless logic. Piers – 1, Kamala – 0. But not really. This has the same energy as his lame jab at Imane Khelif.

If anything, this is the nitpickiest of nitpicks that anybody ever did nitpick. Kamala has proven she doesn’t need a man to hold her hand time and time again; she was a lawyer, the attorney general for California, and a senator, and she did it all without any man holding her hand.

Does Piers Morgan even think before he types?

What a ridiculous complaint, it’s just so condescending and for no reason, just another excuse to bash the Democrats, feminism, and other “woke” agendas Piers personally doesn’t like. Who cares if it’s actually true or not? That’s never stopped him before, so why should it now?

Also, as many rightly pointed out in the responses to this ludicrous post, it’s very normal for a presidential candidate and their running mate to do interviews together. One individual provided helpful pictures showing four presidential candidates sitting next to their running mates during an interview. You may notice that Trump is pictured in an interview with Mike Pence.

Strange how every nominee for president, after picking their VP, nominee, has appeared for a joint interview. But you may not know much about journalism and media to know that right?https://t.co/ng1qJ9YtlN — Kes Bretagne (@KesendraB) August 28, 2024

This is very normal, and just last month Donald Trump and JD Vance sat down together to speak on Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox, a move Democrats could call also “spineless” and “easy” given how much Fox adores Trump, but when Kamala decides to sit down with CNN, it becomes a massive story. So what’s up with this double standard? Why is it not worth mentioning when the Republican candidate does it, but Piers is more than happy to point and laugh and encourage others to do so when Kamala does it?

If you ask me he’s just desperate to find something, anything at all, to make Harris look bad. Trump has been trying and failing to find anything worth criticizing the Democratic nominee about since she took over for Joe Biden, but recently he’s just resorted to whining like a spoiled child about how unfair it all is. Meanwhile, Piers is over here trying to drag Kamla for doing something literally every candidate does. Luckily it seems most aren’t falling for it, but you know there will be a few who get sucked in by Morgan’s nonsense.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy