10 best Sol de Janeiro scents, ranked

Like most people, I like to smell good. My interest in fragrance started young; I fondly remember spraying my way through my mom’s small but well-curated perfume collection, and falling in love with Bath & Body Works’ Sweet Pea body spray in middle school. But I only recently got serious about building a collection of my own signature fragrances.

The first Sol de Janeiro product I ever tried was a sunscreen stick that smelled exactly like a sugar cookie, and stayed in my rotation for years. Sadly, that item is now discontinued, but it showed me how dedicated the brand is to mastering the art of smelling good (or cheirosa, in Portuguese).

As I embarked on my fragrance journey, I revisited Sol de Janeiro, and the brand’s line of fragrances. If you’ve been in a Sephora or have found yourself on the fragrance side of social media, you’ve no doubt heard of the brand. The brand, named after Brazil’s bright January sun, aims to bring that sunny, confident summer feeling to all of their customers through their products, which include hair mists and lotions like the popular Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. If you’re looking to expand your own fragrance horizons, here are 10 of their best fragrances.

10. Beijos de Sol Perfume Mist

This limited edition perfume mist will make you feel like you’re on a tropical vacation even when you’re just chilling on your couch. It has notes of peach, mango, coconut milk, and frangipani petals and is a great summer scent. Unfortunately, it’s a temporary release, and the fragrance doesn’t last long on everyone.

9. Carioca Crush Perfume Mist

Carioca Crush is a flirty, fruity scent that screams summer. Its top notes are lychee and pear mixed with violet and praline — I am nothing if not a lover of floral and fruity scents, so this is right up my alley. This perfume mist is limited edition and doesn’t last as long as some of the other scents on this list but I still think it’s worth a try.

8. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ‘39

This scent has sadly been discontinued but it was great while it lasted. Also known as Coco Cabana, Cheirosa ‘39 is a beachy coconut scent with notes of vanilla, orchid, and toasted pralines that’s perfect for summer. Despite customer outcry, Sol de Janeiro has yet to give in and bring it back but they still sell some similar (and in my opinion, better) scents.

7. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ‘59

It’s hard to hate this scent: as the purple bottle suggests, its main notes are sugared violet and vanilla orchid, and as we’ve established, I love my florals. As much as I love this scent, it’s hard for me to forget the viral Reddit thread about the scent attracting spiders. I know it’s been debunked (and Sol de Janeiro leaned into it for a fun April Fools joke) but it will always be in the back of my mind.

6. After Hours Perfume Mist

After Hours is a limited edition perfume Sol de Janeiro launched last Fall, and I wish it was a permanent addition to the lineup. The jasmine, blackcurrant, and amber notes make for a bold and sensual fragrance that’s great for a night out — however, it’s not as long-lasting as some of the other ones on this list.

5. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ‘71

For some reason, this is one of Sol de Janeiro’s most polarizing scents. It’s a gourmand scent with notes of caramelized vanilla and toasted macadamia, so it’s perfect if you want to smell like freshly baked goods. I personally love this for winter, but some people complain that it smells like popcorn; I get the comparisons but I also don’t think it’s a bad thing? Trust your nose and decide if it’s for you.

4. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ‘40

This is a delicious vanilla scent with notes of black cherry and plum. I love that this can pull differently on different people; the surprise makes it even more fun of a scent. It’s great on its own or for layering.

3. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ‘68

One of the brand’s lighter fragrances, Cheirosa ‘68 smells like dragonfruit, jasmine, and vanilla. We both know I love a good fruity and floral scent so this is one of my favorites. It reminds me of spring and is great for layering but beware: some find its scent a little artificial so your village may vary.

2. Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance

Rio Radiance is a relaxing and super wearable beachy perfume mist. It’s a clean scent with notes of creamy vanilla and coconut milk. This is a great everyday scent that’s sure to boost your mood on gloomy days.

1. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ‘62

Cheirosa ‘62 is a favorite for a reason: it’s deceivingly simple with only four notes (pistachio, salted caramel, jasmine, and vanilla) but it makes an impact. I love layering this or wearing it on its own during my day-to-day life.

