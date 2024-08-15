Blake Lively’s kids’ names, confirmed

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been splashed all over every red carpet, social media post, and YouTube interview in the past couple of weeks. Reynolds’s movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, came out on July 26, and Blake Lively made a cameo as Lady Deadpool alongside her cameo on the premiere’s red carpet, which made headlines. She and Gigi Hadid joined Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on the carpet, doing interviews, and channeling Deadpool and Wolverine themselves.

It was at this premiere that they revealed the name of their fourth child, whom they welcomed in February of 2023. Their childrens’ names are a bit of a hot topic, especially since a friend of the family and godmother Taylor Swift used the first three children’s names in her song “Betty” on Folklore in 2020.

The fourth kid’s name has been long awaited, and Reynolds even teased that they were still waiting for Swift to tell them what the name is.

Of course, once they revealed that Olin was the name of baby number four, they hung on to one more secret; the gender. Reynolds revealed that after three baby girls, he’d finally had a son, in a video on his Instagram endorsing Walking 4 Hope on July 26.

At this point, Olin is just over a year old and has three older sisters. Their first daughter, James, who was named after Ryan’s father, was born on December 16, 2014. She will be ten at the end of this year.

Not only is her name used as the narrator’s name in the song “Betty,” her voice is featured on one of Taylor Swift’s albums, Reputation. At the beginning of “Gorgeous,” listeners can hear a child saying the title. That voice is credited to James.

Baby number two, Inez, was born in September of 2016 and she is almost eight years old. The final little girl in the happy family of six is Betty, who is obviously the namesake for Swift’s song. She was born in 2019 and is named after Blake’s grandmother and aunt. Betty also shares a name with Lively’s sparkling drink brand, Betty Buzz.

Four children is a lot, but Reynolds joked that they might not even end there. He told E! News that he was more than happy to welcome as many children as they possibly could. He said that in his head, it’s the more the merrier.

But Taylor Swift better get to writing to accommodate all the little Reynolds-Lively babies that are going to be running around.

