Full list of all McDonald’s Characters with pictures

McDonald’s is more than just a fast food restaurant; it’s a cultural phenomenon that has transcended its status to become something more. Fans of the famous Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, and McFlurry can purchase McDonald’s clothing, merchandise, and video games based on the brand, for example.

Recommended Videos

Moreover, the company has created its own fictional universe with characters designed to promote it. “McDonaldland,” as it’s known, is a fantasy world filled with said characters. They’re colorful, weird, and wonderful, which makes them memorable. It’s a clever strategy, and children love it in particular. Here’s a list of every McDonald’s character ever created.

Ronald McDonald

Image via McDonald’s

Ronald McDonald is undoubtedly the most iconic McDonald’s character. The company’s original mascot — a jovial red and yellow clown — was created in 1963 and has featured prominently on company property for decades.

Happy

Image via McDonald’s

Introduced in 2009, Happy is McDonald’s other major mascot, focused on Happy Meals. He’s an anthropomorphic Happy Meal box with a huge, beaming smile on his terrifying square face.

The Hamburglar

Image via McDonald’s

A “villainous” character introduced in 1971, the Hamburglar attempts to steal McDonald’s burgers from Ronald McDonald while wearing a stereotypical black and white striped burglar outfit.

Grimace

Image via McDonald’s

Another 1971 debutant, Grimace, was initially the four-armed monster “Evil Grimace,” who stole milkshakes and soft drinks. He has since become a clumsier but more lovable character.

Mayor McCheese

Image via McDonald’s

Also introduced in 1971, Mayor McCheese was the cheeseburger-headed, bumbling, and incompetent mayor of McDonaldland. As the subject of a lawsuit filed for similarities to H.R. Pufnstuf, he was dropped in 1985.

Officer Big Mac

Image via McDonald’s

Officer Big Mac, also introduced in 1971 but dropped in 1985, was McDonaldland’s chief of police with a cheeseburger for a head. He spent his time chasing the villainous characters.

Captain Crook

Image via McDonald’s

The pirate character Captain Crook also lasted from 1971 until 1985. His gimmick was that he often attempted to steal Filet-O-Fish sandwiches.

The Professor

Image via McDonald’s

The final character who lasted from 1971 until 1985 is the Professor. He was McDonaldland’s inventor and created all the crazy gadgets seen in McDonald’s commercials at the time.

The Fry Kids

Image via McDonald’s

Introduced in 1972 and originally called “Gobblins,” the Fry Kids are limbless, ball-shaped, hairy creatures who try to steal people’s fries.

Birdie the Early Bird

Image via McDonald’s

McDonald’s first female character, Birdie the Early Bird, was introduced in 1979 to promote the company’s breakfasts. She’s clumsy and wears a distinct pink jumpsuit.

The Happy Meal Gang

Image via McDonald’s

Introduced in 1979, the Happy Meal Gang is a group of smiling characters based on the items in a McDonald’s Happy Meal. They all talk except for the box character.

Uncle O’Grimacey

Image via McDonald’s

Grimace’s monster uncle, Uncle O’Grimacey, was introduced in 1977 to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day, and now marks McDonald’s Shamrock Shake’s annual appearance.

CosMc

Image via McDonald’s

CosMc is an alien who appeared in McDonald’s commercials during the mid-1980s. He has since inspired the McDonald’s spin-off restaurant, CosMc’s.

The McNugget Buddies

Image via McDonald’s

The McNugget Buddies are a group of to-scale Chicken McNuggets introduced in 1984. They’ve been the basis for many a Happy Meal toy.

Bernice

Image via McDonald’s

Bernice is a bizarre creature introduced in 1992. She eats weird, usually inedible things, like the script featured in the “Ronald McDonald Makin’ Movies” commercials.

Vulture

Image via McDonald’s

Vulture appeared in the 1994 “Ronald McDonald Makin’ Movies” commercials. The character is an otherwise unnamed bird with a highly monotone voice.

Sundae

Image via McDonald’s

Sundae was Ronald McDonald’s dog, appearing only in The Wacky Adventures of Ronald McDonald animated miniseries. Verne Troyer played the character in episodes 1-3 in 1998 and 1999.

Iam Hungry

Image via McDonald’s

Introduced in 1998 and dropped in 2001, Iam Hungry was a fast-moving green fuzzball and the self-proclaimed “Vice President of Snacking.”

Mike the Microphone

Image via McDonald’s

Last but not least (although undoubtedly the least memorable) is Mike the Microphone. He was a short-lived character created for the Ronald Makes It Magic and Ronald McDonald Presents Silly Sing Along albums in 1994 and 1995.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy