McDonald’s E. coli outbreak leaves a staggering number of people sick and one dead

A deadly E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers has forced the fast-food giant to pull its signature burger from roughly 2,800 locations across the United States, marking one of the most significant food safety incidents in the chain’s recent history.

Recommended Videos

The outbreak has already claimed one life in Colorado and left 49 people sick across 10 states, with 10 victims requiring hospitalization. Federal investigators are zeroing in on fresh slivered onions as the likely culprit behind the contamination, though the investigation remains ongoing.

“We fully expect to see more cases,” CDC spokesman Tom Skinner warned on Wednesday, as McDonald’s rushed to contain both the outbreak and the mounting public relations nightmare.

Just days before the outbreak made headlines, former President Donald Trump made a campaign stop at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s, where he donned the chain’s signature apron and served customers through the drive-thru window. The coincidence has sparked a flurry of conspiracy theories on social media, with some users attempting to draw connections between Trump’s visit and the subsequent health crisis.

What do we know about the McDonald’s E.coli outbreak?

The timing is impeccable. — kroot (@dakroot) October 22, 2024

McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger appeared on the Today show Wednesday morning, attempting to reassure the public while acknowledging the severity of the situation. “Given the recent events of the past 24 hours, our priority is to reinforce the confidence of American consumers”, he stated.

The company’s stock took an immediate hit, plummeting 5% to $298.57 as investors grappled with the potential long-term implications. History suggests they have reason to worry. Similar outbreaks at chains like Chipotle and Jack in the Box led to prolonged sales slumps lasting multiple quarters.

For some customers, the company’s response hasn’t been enough. Adriean Madden, who regularly visits a McDonald’s location near Denver, expressed frustration at the lack of visible warnings. “I didn’t see any notices on the door, and then I saw vehicles going through the drive-through just as if nothing was going on”, he said.

Food safety experts have also questioned McDonald’s decision to remove only the Quarter Pounder while keeping affected restaurants open. Bill Marler, a prominent food safety attorney, argued that “good practice would have been to close all the restaurants” until the contamination source is definitively identified.

The outbreak has affected locations across Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming, and portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The CDC reports that infections occurred between Sept. 27 and Oct. 11, with interview data revealing that all affected individuals had eaten at McDonald’s, and most had ordered a Quarter Pounder.

They let Trump in McDonald's once, no hair net no gloves, rawdogging the fries, 2 days later there's already e.coli in 10 states and their stock is crashing https://t.co/02djxG2QzM pic.twitter.com/sDPS9AxXSB — Chris OIIey (@chrisoIIey) October 22, 2024

The specific strain of E. coli involved – O157:H7 – is particularly concerning, as it’s the same variant responsible for the devastating 1993 Jack in the Box outbreak that claimed four young lives. “This is a relatively large and serious outbreak for which McDonald’s will face ‘a lot’ of liability”, Marler warned.

McDonald’s maintains that its beef supply is likely not the source of contamination, citing thorough cooking procedures that should kill E. coli bacteria. The company is currently searching for a new regional supplier for fresh onions while working closely with federal investigators to prevent further infections.

The fallout from all of this remains uncertain, but analysts suggest McDonald’s fourth-quarter sales could face significant pressure. As the investigation continues and more cases potentially emerge, the company faces the challenging task of rebuilding consumer trust while managing a crisis that threatens to tarnish its reputation for stringent food safety standards.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy