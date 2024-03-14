The 10 best Easter Squishmallows, ranked

It is safe to say that an Amazon order has been placed...

“It’s so fluffy, I’m gonna die!” Agnes famously said upon seeing a unicorn plushie in the Illumination film Despicable Me, and it is safe to say that Squishmallows have had the same affect on individuals all across the world since their debut in 2017.

According to the official website for the stuffed animal brand, “the iconic Squishmallows brand features collectible plush with lovable personalities, a whimsical design, and ultrasoft feel. In more than 55 countries, the strong brand equity and popularity have resulted in multiple line extensions and cross-category collaborations.” The newest collaboration comes just in time for Easter on March 31, offering a wide range of carrots, chicks, bunnies, and more to Squishmallow lovers. Oh my!

Which 10 Easter Squishmallows should children all across the globe hope to find in their Easter basket this year? Fortunately, we got you covered.

#10 — Squishmallows 12-Inch Caroleena The Carrot

A bunny’s favorite snack is undoubtedly a carrot, and Caroleena The Carrot — dressed in gray overalls with a bunny embroidered on the front pocket — is an Easter essential. Seriously though, who could resist those rosy cheeks and that signature smile? It is safe to say that Caroleena won us over already.

Caroleena The Carrot is available in the 12-inch version for $29.99 via Amazon.

#9 — Squishmallows 12-Inch Camden The Chick

Also dressed in overalls — in pink with an Easter egg embroidered on the front pocket — Camden The Chick is as cute as can be, likely piquing the interest of girls all across the globe. Complete with a yellow spotted headband atop her head, how did she know that bows are a huge trend in 2024? I guess Camden was just one step ahead of her fellow Squishmallows…

Camden The Chick is available in the 12-inch version for $29.96 via Amazon.

#8 — Squishmallows 12-Inch Aimee The Chick in Cow Hoodie

The next few plushies on our list combine multiple animals, beginning with Aimee The Chick in Cow Hoodie. While she is seemingly a normal chick on the inside — an animal that is often associated with Easter — Aimee rocks a onesie that makes her look like a cow. Chances are that Squishmallow superfans would be a-mooooooo-sed to see this chick in their Easter basket!

Aimee The Chick in Cow Hoodie is available in the 12-inch version for $36.99 via Amazon, marking the most expensive plushie on our list.

#7 — Squishmallows 10-Inch Patty The Cow with Bunny Ears

Speaking of cows, Patty The Cow with Bunny Ears is a cow rocking a set of bunny ears to look fun and festive for the holidays. Given the fact that Patty is a classic character, which Squishmallow superfan would not want the exclusive Easter edition? It is safe to say that collectors cannot live without this livestock.

Patty The Cow with Bunny Ears is available in the 10-inch version for $19.99 via Amazon, marking the least expensive plushie on our list.

#6 — Squishmallows 10-Inch Tally The Cat with Bunny Ears

Similarly, Tally The Cat with Bunny Ears is a staple for any superfan’s Squishmallow collection, given the fact that she is also a classic character. Anyone who finds this feline in their Easter basket is certain to be purr-fectly pleased, considering the fact that she is as cute as can be!

Tally The Cat with Bunny Ears is available in the 10-inch version for $24.99 via Amazon.

#5 — Squishmallows 10-Inch Triston The Chick

Is anyone else squealing over the flower crown atop Triston The Chick’s head? With this Squishmallow in your Easter basket, it might just bring you back to Coachella 2016 when “this was the vibe at the time,” simultaneously proving that spring has, in fact, sprung.

Triston The Chick is available in the 10-inch version for $26.99 via Amazon.

#4 — Squishmallows 10-Inch Valentina The Grey Bunny

With the other critters — and foods, apologies to Caroleena The Carrot — out of the way, of course the rest of our list is bunnies! While Valentina The Grey Bunny is on the simple side in comparison to the rest of the rabbits on our list, a carrot-themed cap adds a bit of pizzazz to this rather classic character, all while simultaneously keeping her warm through the spring’s relatively rainy weather.

Valentina The Grey Bunny is available in the 10-inch version for $26.99 via Amazon.

#3 — Squishmallows 12-Inch Blake The Bunny

Another grey bunny on our list is Blake The Bunny, rocking a set of green overalls much like Caroleena The Carrot and Camden The Chick. With squinted eyes, as well as a daisy in front of her floppy ears, we just want to give Blake the biggest squeeze!

Blake The Bunny is available in the 12-inch version for $36.79 via Amazon.

#2 — Squishmallows 10-Inch Bubbles The Purple Bunny

Also featuring some squinted eyes — as well as the same signature flower crown as Triston The Chick — Bubbles The Purple Bunny is the perfect plushie for all of the girly girls out there, showing off a wide range of purple hues: orchid, lilac, lavender, and beyond. With a fuzzy belly, Bubbles is also the snuggliest Squishmallow on our list, earning her the number two spot.

Bubbles The Purple Bunny is available in the 10-inch version for $27.99 via Amazon.

#1 — Squishmallows 10-Inch Buttons The Blue Bunny

Coming in with squinted eyes for the third time, nobody screams Easter quite like Buttons The Blue Bunny! Coming in a stunning blue shade that can appeal to any Squishmallow superfan, Buttons is depicted holding a basket with an Easter egg in it. Because of this, she secured her spot as the best Squishmallow for the forthcoming holiday, as she captures the essence of Easter as a whole.

“Buttons is the king of Easter egg hunts. He always gets the most eggs, but he shares his prizes with his siblings. His favorite Easter treat? Marshmallows,” her official biography reads. Does it get more fun and festive than that?

Last, but certainly not least, Buttons The Blue Bunny is available in the 10-inch version for $25.50 via Amazon.