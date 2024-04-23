What happened to ‘The Jubal Show?’

Fans of The Jubal Show have been confused for days trying to figure out why their favorite radio morning show is no longer on air.

Listeners were tuning into the Atlanta radio station Power every morning hoping to hear Jubal Fresh and the crew do their thing, from phone pranks to the hilarious commentary on pop culture’s current events, but were instead served The Beat’s The Breakfast Club. The Jubal Show is nationally syndicated and based in Seattle’s Hits 106.1 station. It was added to Power’s line-up in 2021.

The Jubal Show‘s Instagram page was flooded with confused commentators, asking what happened to their favorite radio program. “Please make a post addressing where y’all went,” one user begged, while others aired their frustrations with The Breakfast Club.

Where did The Jubal Show go?

Good news! The Jubal Show is still airing every weekday on Power station. The reason you’re no longer finding the show is because Power and The Beat have switched frequencies. Atlanta’s Power 96.1 is now Power 105.3, while 105.3 The Beat became 96.1 The Beat on April 16, 2024.

Fans have complained, however, about the new frequency’s reach within the metropolitan Atlanta area and, according to Instagram comments, it sounds like 105.3 doesn’t reach as much territory as 96.1. “I tried to make the switch to 105.3 and all I get is static. Why? Just why?,” one listener asked under Power’s post announcing the switch. “105.3 is all static! I’m in Gwinnett,” “Why???? I live in midtown and work in buckhead and all I hear is static!!! What’s going on?,” others protested.

According to Radio Insight, the 105.3 frequency only covers the city of Atlanta and the southwestern suburbs, whereas 96.1 covers the entire metropolitan Atlanta area. If you’re one of the The Jubal Show listeners affected by this change, you can still tune into the show online on the iHeart Radio website, app, and Apple podcasts.

